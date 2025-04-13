Barcelona Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Albert Ramos Vinolas, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs (WC) Albert Ramos Vinolas

Date: April 14, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Albert Ramos Vinolas preview

Holger Rune in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Sixth seed Holger Rune will take on Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round of the Barcelona Open on April 14. Whoever wins will take on either Sebastian Baez or a qualifier in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Rune has won 11 out of 19 matches so far in the 2025 season, with a runner-up finish in Indian Wells being his one impressive run so far. The Dane entered the Barcelona Open after an early exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Rune, seeded, faced Nuno Borges in the first round of the Masters 1000 event. He was trailing 2-6, 0-3, when he was forced to retire due to illness. Thus, he suffered his first opening-round exit in Monte-Carlo since 2021.

Albert Ramos Vinolas has not played a single main-draw match so far in 2025, and all of his prior appearances came in ATP Challenger events. The Spaniard started his clay-court season in the qualifying rounds of the Monte-Carlo Masters and beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.

He faced Bu Yunchaokete in the final round of qualifiers, and the latter won the opening set 6-4 after breaking serve in the fifth game. The second set saw a few service breaks, but Bu managed to win it to register a 6-4, 6-4 win and book his place in the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Holger Rune vs Albert Ramos Vinolas head-to-head

Ramos Vinolas has won both of his prior meetings with Holger Rune, with the last of them coming at this very tournament in 2021. The Spaniard won 6-7(2), 6-1, 7-6(2).

Holger Rune vs Albert Ramos Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Gamess Holger Rune -500 Albert Ramos Vinolas +340

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Holger Rune vs Albert Ramos Vinolas prediction

Despite Rune's frailties, he will enter the match as the favorite to win, considering his higher amount of recent experience on the ATP Tour. The Dane won 11 out of 16 points on his first serve during his only match at the Monte-Carlo Masters, hitting seven winners while producing 15 unforced errors.

Rune is a solid defensive player, but he can always switch to offense when needed. The Dane at his very best is among the best clay-court players in the world, and Ramos Vinolas is bound to have a tough time coping with him.

The Spaniard won 55 out of 87 matches during the Monte-Carlo Masters qualifiers and had 59 unforced errors, while hitting just 24 winners. Ramos Vinolas cannot afford too many mistakes against Rune and will no doubt have to produce as impressive a performance as he can if he is to advance to the second round of the Barcelona Open.

If the Dane is in good physical condition, he should be able to beat the Spaniard and book his place in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Pick: Rune to win in straight sets.

