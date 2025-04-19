Barcelona Open 2025 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Arthur Fils

Date: April 19, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils preview

Carlos Alcaraz plays during the match against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals (Day Five) of the Barcelona Open. Source: Getty

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face France's Arthur Fils in the semifinal of the Barcelona Open on Saturday, April 19. Notably, they also met 8 days back at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the semifinal without dropping a set. The Spaniard defeated USA's Ethan 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first round, Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4 in the second round and fifth seed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinal.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz has a 23-4 win-loss record this season and he also has the most wins on the ATP Tour so far this year. He has won titles in Rotterdam and Monte-Carlo this season and would want to become the first player to win three titles.

The 20-year-old Arthur Fils is also yet to drop a set at the tournament and has already beaten two Spaniards. Fils defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(6), 6-3 in the first round and Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Fils was leading 2-0 in the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal when the Greek retired due to an injury. He has a 17-7 win-loss record in 2025 and hasn't won any titles so far this season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz leads Arthur Fils 1-0 in their head-to-head battles, as the Spaniard won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 when they met in the quarterfinal of the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz TBD TBD TBD Arthur Fils TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils prediction

Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win this match, considering his current form and past record at the event. The Spaniard has a winning streak of 13 matches at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz was only 18-year-old when he won the Barcelona Open title in 2022 and broke into the Top 10 for the first time. In 2023, he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to defend his crown. He missed the event in 2024.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Arthur Fils can break into the top-10 for the first time if he wins this event, as he is currently at 13th place in the live ATP Rankings. It could be a huge boost for him before his home grand slam, the French Open which begins next month.

Arthur Fils plays during the match against Pedro Martinez on Day Three of the Barcelona Open. Source: Getty

Fils has won three ATP titles and two of them were on clay. He won the Hamburg Open last year when he defeated Alexander Zverev in a thrilling final. However, defeating Alcaraz in Barcelona could be a tougher job.

Alcaraz would also have the psychological edge against Fils as he won in their last meeting. The Spaniard has won 20 out of the 21 matches he has played on clay and that one loss came against Novak Djokovic in the gold medal match of the Paris Olympics. This stat reflects that Alcaraz is a highly skilled competitor on clay.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More