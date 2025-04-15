Barcelona Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Korda

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - TennisTV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Korda preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand in Barcelona | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will face the dangerous American Sebastian Korda in the second round of the 2025 Barcelona Open on Wednesday (April 16).

Tsitsipas has been through an up-and-down season on the ATP Tour this year, with a 13-7 win/loss record and his Dubai Tennis Championships triumph from February to boot. That said, the Greek has been susceptible to uncharacteristic displays during his matches lately, making him a less reliable player to go deep at big tournaments.

Last week, the 26-year-old failed to defend his 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters crown as he exited in the quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Lorenzo Musetti. As a result of his loss, the 12-time ATP titlist has dropped to World No. 16 - his lowest men's singles ranking since 2018.

The former World No. 3 seemingly put the above setback behind him in style during his opener in Barcelona on Tuesday (April 14), defeating big-serving Reilly Opelka 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the ATP 500 tournament. He will be eager to achieve title glory at the claycourt event, where he has finished runner-up four times (2018, 2021, 2023-24).

Korda, meanwhile, has also endured struggles with consistency in 2025 thus far. Aside from a surprise quarterfinal run in Miami, the American has dropped four of his last five since reaching the final at the Adelaide International in January. Earlier on Sunday (April 13), the 24-year-old was forced to overcome a set deficit to down Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the 2025 Barcelona Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Tsitsipas and Korda are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The two players have never met on clay, though, as both of their career encounters came on hardcourts (2021 Cincinnati Masters and 2025 Miami Masters).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Korda odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda hits a backhand in Barcelona | Image Source: Getty

While Korda did beat Tsitsipas comprehensively in their recent encounter at the 2025 Miami Open, the 6'5 big-hitter will have to change up his tactics considerably during their second-round clash in Barcelona. While the American does possess smooth groundstrokes that are tough for his opponents to get back in play, he lacks good footwork on the dirt.

The third-seeded Greek, on his part, will likely take advantage of the above weakness and depend on short angles to offset his younger opponent's rhythm. The backhand rallies between the two players will also play a key role in this match, which is likely to go down to the wire.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

