Basel 2022: Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka

Date: October 24, 2022

Tournament: Swiss Indoors 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard

Prize money: €2,135,350

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Casper Ruud in action at the Laver Cup

Second seed Casper Ruud will face Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.

Ruud has produced some impressive performances this season, reaching two Grand Slam finals at the French Open and the US Open. He also won three ATP 250 titles and reached the final of the Miami Masters.

Following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final, Ruud competed in the Laver Cup and won his only singles match against Taylor Fritz. He then reached the quarterfinals of the Korea Open before losing to eventual champion Yoshihito Nishioka. Ruud then suffered an opening-round defeat to Jaume Munar at the Japan Open.

Wawrinka's most notable performance this season was reaching the semifinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, where he beat Daniil Medvedev in the process.

The Swiss then competed at the Astana Open and lost to Adrian Mannarino in the opening round despite being a set up. He then received a wildcard for the main draw at the European Open and faced Richard Gasquet in the first round. Wawrinka won the opening set 6-2 and had three match points in the second. However, Gasquet saved them and won the second set via a tiebreak before winning the third 6-4.

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0 as they have not locked horns before.

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -225 -3.5 (+105) Over 22.5 (-120) Stan Wawrinka +170 +3.5 (-145) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Ruud will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his recent performances. While Wawrinka is not the same player he once used to be, he has had a couple of good moments this season and should not be written off.

Ruud has impressive defensive skills but has developed more aggression daily, which has helped his hard-court game. The Norwegian has an effective serve and a solid forehand, which he will look to make the most out of.

Wawrinka is a better server than Ruud and will aim to win as many free points as he can. The Swiss will be eager to dominate his service games while looking for the odd decisive break. His one-handed backhand is one of the best the game has ever seen, while his forehand is quite effective as well.

Wawrinka's experience can help him put on a fight but Ruud should be able to come out on top and reach the second round.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.

