Basel 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Stan Wawrinka vs Brandon Nakashima.

Date: October 27, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Stan Wawrinka vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Wawrinka at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will take on World No. 44 Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

Wawrinka was up against World No. 3 Casper Ruud in the first round. The initial service games were quick and easy for both players in the opening set. The Swiss drew first blood as he snagged a break in the seventh game to go 4-3 up.

Ruud held three break points in the very next game to get back on serve, but missed all of his chances. Wawrinka soon served out the set with ease to put himself in the lead. The duo defended their serve quite well in the second set.

A bad game from Ruud towards the end cost him the match as he dropped serve in the ninth game. Wawrinka wrapped up the proceedings in the next game to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima at the 2022 US Open.

Brandon Nakashima was drawn against David Goffin in the first round. The Belgian got off to a hot start in the opening set as he broke his opponent's serve twice to lead 5-1. He clinched the set soon after that.

Neither player managed to nab a break of serve in the second set, leading to a tie-break. Nakashima came out on top in that to take the set and force a decider. The American secured a break in the fifth game of the final set to go 3-2 up and followed it up with a hold of his own to make it 4-2.

Goffin was unable to exert any pressure on Nakashima during the final stretch of the match. The 20-year old closed out the proceedings to complete a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 comeback win.

Stan Wawrinka vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Stan Wawrinka vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka +105 -1.5 (+225) Over 23.5 (+100) Brandon Nakashima -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 23.5 (-140)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stan Wawrinka vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Wawrinka turned back the clock with a convincing win over Ruud in the first round. He served really well and was firing his backhand with authority. He finished the match with 28 winners and 11 unforced errros.

Nakashima was tested thoroughly in the first round by Goffin, but managed to overcome him eventually. He struck 33 winners, compared to 19 unforced errors. The American raised his level as the match progressed, but will need to be dialed in from the get-go against the three-time Major champion.

Nakashima will need to be wary of Wawrinka's backhand and shouldn't give him too many opportunities to use it to its full extent. He could try exploiting the 37-year-old's movement in an effort to draw out some errors from him. However, if the Swiss plays with the same intensity as he did in the previous round, there's not much anyone can do to stop him.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.

