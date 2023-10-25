Basel 2023: Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker

Date: October 26, 2023.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2023.

Round: Second-round.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,196,000

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker preview

Second seed Casper Ruud will take on Dominic Stricker in the second round of the Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

Ruud has had yet another positive season on the main tour. He has managed to amass 36 wins from 57 matches and a title-winning run at the Estoril Open. The Norwegian also secured runner-up finishes at the Swedish Open and the 2023 French Open.

He entered Basel on the back of a second-round exit at the Japan Open. The 24-year-old began his campaign with a solid win over Alexander Bublik. He outfoxed the Kazakh in straight-sets 7-6(5), 6-2. Ruud will be hoping to make a deep run at the Swiss Indoors and make a notable impact.

Dominic Stricker has garnered 34 wins from 54 matches and had title-winning runs at the Prague Challenger and the Rovereto Challenger. He also reached the fourth-round of the 2023 US Open.

The Swiss youngster entered Basel on the back of a six-match losing streak, including early exits at the Bratislava Challenger and European Open in Antwerp. He steadied the ship in Basel, chalking up a straight-set win over Benjamin Hassan in the first round 7-6(2), 6-2.

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker head-to-head

The head-to-head between Ruud and Stricker is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker odds

Casper Ruud vs Dominic Stricker prediction

Second seed Casper Ruud will face off against Dominic Stricker in an exciting second-round match at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Both players will be eager to showcase their skills and advance further in the tournament.

Ruud has had a strong season on the main tour, with notable performances and a title-winning run at the Estoril Open. Known for his consistency and solid baseline game, the Norwegian relies on his powerful groundstrokes and ability to construct points strategically. His strong defensive skills and ability to move opponents around the court make him a formidable opponent. He will look to dictate play and control the rallies against Stricker.

On the other hand, Stricker, a rising Swiss youngster, has shown promise with title-winning runs at the Prague Challenger and the Rovereto Challenger. He possesses a solid all-round game, with a strong serve and potent forehand. The 21-year-old will look to disrupt Ruud's rhythm and put pressure on his defense.

While the Norwegian has experience and consistency on his side, Stricker will have the local crowd support and the motivation to perform well in front of his home fans.

The tie is tilted towards Ruud, considering his experience and ability to handle pressure situations. His consistency and defensive skills should give him the edge over Stricker's aggressive game and help him navigate through the match.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.