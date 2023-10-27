Basel 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Preview

Fixture: (4) Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert

Date: Saturday, October 28

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel, 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,345,955

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert preview

Hurkacz is into the last four.

Fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on the unseeded Ugo Humbert as a place in the Swiss Indoors final in Basel beckons.

World No. 11 Hurkacz had a tough quarterfinal against Tallon Griekspoor, who edged out the opener in a tiebreak. However, the Pole dropped just four games in the second set to restore parity.

Hurkacz repeated the scoreline in the decider as he improved to 41-21 on the season. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old beat Dusan Lajovic and Jan-Lennard Struff to get his campaign underway at the ATP 500 indoor hardcourt tournament.

Hee has had a decent season so far and won his second Masters 1000 title at the Shanghai Masters, beating Andrey Rublev in a deciding-set tiebreak.The reigning Marseille champion also reached the last four in Stuttgart and Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the 28th-ranked Humbert saw off Dominic Strickler in three sets. After taking the opening set for the loss of four games, the two players split two 6-2 sets as Humbert improved to 28-21 in 2023.

Earlier this week, the Frenchman beat Alexander Bublik and second seed Casper Ruud to reach the last eight. Humbert has had a solid if not spectacular season, reaching the semifinals in Newport and Atlanta and the last eight in Washington, Beijing and Shanghai.

The left-hander has also had success on the Challenger Tour, winning the Cagliari and Bordeaux titles, and reaching the Pau final.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Hurkacz won his lone meeting with Humbert in the Halle second round last year in straight sets, giving him a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head. This will notably be the pair's first hardcourt clash.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Hubert Hurkacz Ugo Humbert

The odds will be updated when they release.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Humbert is into the last four.

While both Hurkacz and Humbert look to dominate opponents from the baseline, the similarities in their game styles end there.

Hurkacz is one of the biggest servers and powerful hitters on the Tour and also moves well for his height. Meanwhile, Humbert relies on placement and angles to win points and also moves well.

However, Hurkacz has more experience, consistency and pedigree than the Frenchman and is coming off a Masters 1000 title just two weeks ago. He's also the fresher of the two, having dropped one fewer set in three matches this week than Humbert (2).

Expect the recently crowned Shanghai champion to reach the Basel final.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets