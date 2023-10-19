Basel 2023: Men's draw, schedule, prize money breakdown & more | Swiss Indoors

The 52nd edition of the Swiss Indoors will commence on October 23 and we are in for an exciting week of tennis action in Basel, with some well-known names competing.

Felix Auger-Aliassime won the ATP 500 event last season and is capable of competing for the title this year as well. However, the likes of Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are all among the favorites to triumph in Basel.

What is the Swiss Indoors?

The Swiss Indoors is one of the two final ATP 500 events of this year's ATP Tour that takes place in Basel. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1970, with Klaus Berger being the champion by beating Ernst Schori 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Roger Federer is the most successful player in the history of the event, with ten titles to his name. Other past champions include Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.

Venue

The St. Jakobshalle in Basel is the venue for the Swiss Indoors 2023.

Players

Casper Ruud in action at the Shanghai Masters

With Carlos Alcaraz not competing, Holger Rune is the top seed at the Swiss Indoors. The Dane has endured a tough last few months and expectations may not be too high for him. A lot will depend on Rune's fitness if he is to have a good run in Basel.

Second seed Casper Ruud has had a disappointing 2023 so far (excluding the French Open) and most recently endured a second-round exit at the Japan Open. However, he can challenge for the title when at his best.

The likes of Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur are among the title contenders and are seeded third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nicolas Jarry and Sebastian Korda are all among the seeded players and can have a good run in Basel.

Schedule

The main draw of the ATP 500 event will start on October 23. The quarterfinals are set to take place on October 27 while the semifinals will be played on October 28. The men's singles final is set to be held on October 29.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize pool for the Swiss Indoors is €2,345,955 and the men's singles champion will earn €410,660 and 500 ranking points. Here is the full prize money for the ATP 500 event:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €410,660 500 Runner-up €220,950 300 Semifinal €117,760 180 Quarterfinal €60,165 90 Round of 32 €32,115 45 Round of 16 €17,130 0

Where to watch Swiss Indoors

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action in Basel live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches in Basel will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP 500 tournament in Basel live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Basel will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.