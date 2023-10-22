Basel 2023: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: October 23, 2023.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2023.

Round: First round.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,196,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Jan-Lennard Struff at BOSS Open 2023 - Day 9

World No. 27 Jan-Lennard Struff will take on Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.

Struff has had a promising season so far, amassing 42 wins from 63 matches and runner-up finishes at the Madrid Open and the Stuttgart Open. He also reached the quarterfinals most recently at the Zhuhai Championships.

The German will enter Basel on the back of early exits at the China Open, Shanghai Masters, and the European Open in Antwerp. Frenchman Hugo Gaston outclassed him in the first round of the European Open 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(11). Struff will be determined to bounce back at the Swiss Indoors.

Christopher Eubanks at National Bank Open Toronto - Day 1

On the other hand, Christopher Eubanks has chalked up 39 wins from 63 matches and a title-winning run at the Mallorca Championships. He also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, the Miami Open, and the Atlanta Open.

The American will enter the Swiss Indoors on the back of a third round exit at the Shanghai Masters. He began his campaign with a hard fought win over Yannick Hanfmann but couldn't get past Casper Ruud. The Norwegian outfoxed Eubanks in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

The head-to-head between Struff and Eubanks is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Jan-Lennard Struff will face Christopher Eubanks in an intriguing first-round clash at the 2023 Swiss Indoors. Both players will be determined to make a strong start and make a notable impact at the indoor hardcourt event.

Struff, ranked 27th in the world, has had a solid season with eye-catching performances at the Madrid Open and the Stuttgart Open. He possesses a powerful game, relying on his big serve and powerful groundstrokes to dictate play. The German's ability to counterpunch and hit winners from anywhere on the court can put his opponents under pressure.

On the other hand, Eubanks has also had a decent season, with a title-winning run at the Mallorca Championships and strong showings at Wimbledon and the Miami Open. The American is known for his potent serve, which allows him to control points and set up opportunities to attack. His baseline game has also significantly improved in the last couple of years.

Considering their skill sets and recent form, fans can expect a close contest between the two players. Struff's experience and ability to control the tempo of the match could prove to be the difference-maker. Eubanks will present a stern challenge for his opponent with his strong serve and ability to move well on the court. However, the German should be able to find a way out of tough situations and sneak through to the second round.

Pick: Jan-Lennard Struff to win in three-sets.