Basel 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Preview

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Shevchenko

Date: Thursday, October 26

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel, 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,345,955

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

Fritz is into the second round.

Third seed Taylor Fritz continues his campaign at the Swiss Indoors Basel when he takes on qualifier Alexander Shevchenko in the second round.

The ninth-ranked Fritz faced a tough challenge from Max Purcell in his opener, needing two tiebreak sets to see off his Australian opponent. The 25-year-old recovered from 5-1 down in the first-set tiebreak and saved two set points to take the opener.

In the second set, Fritz squandered the opportunity of serving out the match at 5-4 as Purcell forced a tiebreak. However, the American rediscovered his mojo, bringing up his 53rd win of the season in 75 outings. It was also his 22nd win in 24 first-round matches this year, including a perfect 14-0 on hardcourts.

Meanwhile, World No. 83 Shevchenko emerged from qualifying to take out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round. After winning the first set for the loss of three games, the 22-year-old Russian faced more resistance. However, Shevchenko won the ensuing tiebreak to improve to 11-15 on the season.

Shevchenko has had underwhelming results on the ATP Tour but has performed well on the Challenger Tour, winning the Tenerife 1 and Madrid titles. He was coming off a second-round showing in Antwerp after stumbling in the first round in Shanghai.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

The pair haven't locked horns before on the Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Shevchenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz Alexander Shevchenko

The odds will be updated when they release.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Shevchenko is into the second round.

Both Fritz and Shevchenko like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarites in their playing styles end there. Fritz is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on Tour and also moves well.

Moreover, the American also has the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourts, where he has won both titles in 2023.

Fritz produced 12 aces in his opening win against Purcell. Expect more of the same from the American as he eyes a place in the Basel last eight.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets