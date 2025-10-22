Basel 2025: Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs (WC) Stan Wawrinka

Date: October 23, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Casper Ruud at the European Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Capser Ruud will face three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the Swiss Indoors 2025.

Ruud was up against lucky loser Quentin Halys in the first round. The Norwegian cruised through the opening set, claiming it for the loss of only one game. While the second set was competitive, he gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to register a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win.

Wawrinka kicked off his run in Basel against Miomir Kecmanovic. The first set was a walk in the park for the home favorite, dishing out a breadstick to take a one-set lead. The second set went down to the wire, with the Swiss sneaking past his rival in the tie-break to secure a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win.

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Wawrinka leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Swiss Indoors 2022 in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud





Stan Wawrinka







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Stan Wawrinka at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ruud arrived in Basel having won the title at last week's European Open, his second of the season. He beat Marin Cilic, Sebastian Korda, Denis Shapovalov and Ugo Humbert en route to the title. He continued his winning ways with a win over Halys in his opener here, improving his record for the season to 38-14 with the win.

Wawrinka rolled back the years with his win over Kecmanovic, just his third of the season at the ATP level and his first on hardcourts. He's still capable of producing a fine display of tennis, although doing it consistently over the course of multiple matches has been an issue.

Wawrinka won his previous and only prior meeting against Ruud, coincidentally at the Swiss Indoors as well. However, based on their results this year, an encore seems highly unlikely. Ruud needs a deep run in Basel in order to keep his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals afloat, so there's a lot on the line for him. He should be able to get past this version of Wawrinka at the very least.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka betting tips

Tip 1: Casper Ruud to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.

