Basel 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Gabriel Diallo, Jenson Brooksby vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina | Swiss Indoors

Day 3 (Wednesday, October 22) of the Swiss Indoors 2025 in Basel will feature a mix of first and second-round matches. The second day of the tournament witnessed the departure of defending champion Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The Frenchman was shown the door by teen sensation Joao Fonseca. Former US Open champion Marin Cilic scored his second win over David Goffin in less than three days, after previously beating him in the qualifying rounds as well.

With another day of entertaining matches set to unfold in Basel, here's a look at the predictions for all the singles matches set for Day 3 of the Swiss Indoors 2025:

#1. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Gabriel Diallo

Auger-Aliassime had a strong start to the season, winning two titles from three finals. He went through a rough patch after that but has rediscovered his best over the past couple of months. He made the semifinals of the US Open, the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters and captured his third title of the season at last week's European Open.

Diallo won his maiden ATP title at the Libema Open, and advanced to the last eight of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in Madrid. He recently lost in the third round of the Shanghai Masters, and in the second round of the Almaty Open.

Auger-Aliassime has not only arrived at the Swiss Indoors on the heels of a title but he also has an impressive 11-1 record at the venue. After back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, he tasted defeat for the first time last year, going down to eventual champion Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Given his current form and record in Basel, Auger-Aliassime will be favored to win this all-Canadian duel.

Predicted winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

#2. Jenson Brooksby vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Davidovich Fokina beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors. It marked his 39th win of the season. Brooksby commenced his campaign in Basel with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexandre Muller. He didn't face a single break point throughout the contest and improved his record for the season to 21-14.

Brooksby won his only prior meeting against Davidovich Fokina at the European Open 2021 in straight sets. The American has a 5-7 record against top 20 players this year. Even though Brooksby has fewer wins this season compared to the Spaniard, he still has the tools to pull off an upset here.

Predicted winner: Jenson Brooksby to win in three sets.

#3. Casper Ruud vs Quentin Halys

Predicted winner: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

#4. Taylor Fritz vs Valentin Vacherot

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

#5. Jakub Mensik vs Joao Fonseca

Predicted winner: Jakub Mensik to win in three sets.

#6. Botic van de Zandschulp vs Jiri Lehecka

Predicted winner: Jiri Lehecka to win in straight sets.

#7. Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert

Predicted winner: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.

