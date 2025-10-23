Basel 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft Reilly Opelka vs Botic van de Zandschulp, Denis Shapovalov vs Valentin Royer | Swiss Indoors

Second-round matches will wrap up on Day 4 (Thursday, October 23) of the Swiss Indoors 2025 in Basel. A couple of second-round matches were contested on Wednesday, with Joao Fonseca and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina emerging as the victors.

Fonseca didn't have to do much as he advanced courtesy of a walkover from seventh seed Jakub Mensik. Davidovich Fokina, on the other hand, had to dig deep to beat Jenson Brooksby in three sets.

The rest of the players will now aim to join these two in the quarterfinals. On that note, here are the predictions for all the singles matches set for Day 4 of the Swiss Indoors 2025:

#1. Reilly Opelka vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Opelka qualified for the Swiss Indoors and then beat Sebastian Baez in the first round to snap his five-match losing skid at the main draw level. He improved his record for the season to 24-21 with the win.

Van de Zandschulp initially lost to Opelka in the qualifying rounds of the Swiss Indoors but got a second shot as a lucky loser. He made the most of his second chance and upset sixth seed Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. His record for the season now stands at 16-19.

While van de Zandschulp lost to Opelka in the qualifying rounds here, he won their only other main draw meeting in straight sets at the Melbourne Summer Set 2021. However, their qualifying match in Basel is a better indication of how things could unfold here, making the American the favorite to score yet another win in this rivalry.

Predicted winner: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

#2. Denis Shapovalov vs Valentin Royer

Valentin Royer at the European Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shapovalov reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors with a 6-7 (3), 6-0, 7-6 (4) win over Marcos Giron. Royer entered the main draw as a lucky loser, and beat Raphael Collignon 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round.

Shapovalov and Royer recently crossed paths at the US Open two months ago, and the former beat the latter in four sets to win their first career meeting. The Canadian made the semifinals of last week's Stockholm Open. He has a 25-20 record this year, including two titles.

Royer's first season on the ATP Tour has been a learning experience for him. He finished as the runner-up at the Hangzhou Open last month. However, he hasn't won back-to-back matches at the ATP level in any other tournament. As such, Shapovalov will be favored to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

#3. Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka

Predicted winner: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

#4. Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

#5. Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar

Predicted winner: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

#6. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic

Predicted winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

