Basel 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft Reilly Opelka vs Ugo Humbert, Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina | Swiss Indoors

Players will fight for a spot in the semifinals on Day 5 (Friday, October 24) of the Swiss Indoors 2025 in Basel. Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, the top two seeds, failed to advance to the quarterfinals. Both of them lost in the second round.
Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won the titles in Stockholm and Brussels respectively in the lead-up to the tournament, are still in the draw. They'll be the favorites to go all the way based on their current form.
With a series of exciting quarterfinal contests set to unfold, here are the predictions for all the singles matches set for Day 5 of the Swiss Indoors 2025:
#1. Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Ruud kicked off his Swiss Indoors campaign with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over Quentin Halys. He took on three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round and beat him 6-4, 7-6 (5). He extended his unbeaten run to six matches, having won the Stockholm Open prior to his arrival in Basel.
Davidovich Fokina moved past Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets in his opener here, and rallied from a set down to beat Jenson Brooksby in the second round. It marked his 40th win of the season, the most he has tallied in a single year.
Ruud and Davidovich have a competitive rivalry. All but one of their previous five matches have gone the distance. Ruud leads their head-to-head 3-2, and won their previous meeting at the French Open 2024 in five sets. Based on his current form, the Norwegian will be favored to best his rival yet again.
Predicted winner: Casper Ruud in three sets.
#2. Reilly Opelka vs Ugo Humbert
Opelka came through the qualifying rounds of the Swiss Indoors, and then eased past Sebastian Baez in the first round. He earned a hard-fought three-set win over lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round, after previously beating him in the qualifiers as well.
Humbert beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the opening set. He followed it up with an upset win over top seed Taylor Fritz, scoring a routine 6-3, 6-4 win over him. The Frenchman simply loves playing indoors. He lost to Ruud in the Stockholm final a few days ago, and won the title in Marseille at the start of the season. Given his preference for playing in quick indoors conditions, Humbert will be favored to knock out yet another American from this tournament.
Predicted winner: Ugo Humbert to win in straight sets.
#3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar
Predicted winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.
#4. Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca
Predicted winner: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.