Basel 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Valentin Vacherot preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Valentin Vacherot

Date: October 22, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Valentin Vacherot preview

Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Taylor Fritz will take on Valentin Vacherot in the first round of the Swiss Indoors 2025.

Fritz won the United Cup with his fellow Americans at the start of the season. Following some underwhelming results in his next few tournaments, he wrapped up the hardcourt swing with a semifinal finish at the Miami Open. Aside from a fourth-round showing at the Madrid Open, the clay swing was forgettable for him, which eventually concluded with a first-round loss at the French Open.

Fritz hit the ground running once he set foot on grass. He won titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, and followed it up with a semifinal at Wimbledon. A semifinal at the Canadian Open along with a quarterfinal at the US Open were his best results during the American summer swing. A runner-up finish in Tokyo kicked off his Asian swing on a high, although it ended with a third-round exit from the Shanghai Masters.

After grinding it out on the Challenger circuit for years, Vacherot had his breakthrough moment at the Shanghai Masters. He came through the qualifying rounds and then beat Laslo Djere to begin his main draw campaign. He went on an upset spree after that, ousting four seeded players, Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune, to make the last four.

Not many gave Vacherot a chance to win against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals but he beat the 24-time Major champion as well. He faced a familiar face in the final, his cousin Arthur Rinderknech, and beat him to win the biggest title of his career.

Taylor Fritz vs Valentin Vacherot head-to-head

This will be their first meeting, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Valentin Vacherot odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -450 +1.5 (-1400)

Over 22.5 (-110)

Valentin Vacherot +310 -1.5 (+550)

Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Valentin Vacherot prediction

Valentin Vacherot at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This will be Vacherot's first match since his triumph in Shanghai. He played freely and without any expectations en route to the biggest title of his career. However, all eyes will now be on him to see if he's able to sustain this momentum.

Fritz has 50 wins to his name this year, while Vacherot has won 15 matches at the ATP level in his career. Despite the latter's giant-killing spree in Shanghai, he will still be the underdog in this match-up.

Basel hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Fritz, with a 4-4 record at the venue. However, based on their results throughout the season, the American will be expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Valentin Vacherot betting tips

Tip 1: Taylor Fritz to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 26 games.

