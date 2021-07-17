Bastad 2021: Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction | Nordea Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria

Date: 18 July 2021

Tournament: Nordea Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria preview

Top seed Casper Ruud will take on Argentina's Federico Coria in the final of the 2021 Nordea Open in Bastad on Sunday.

Ruud defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4 in his semifinal match on Saturday to reach his second ATP final of the year. Coria, meanwhile, made short work of Yannick Hanfmann in his last-four clash, winning 6-2, 6-1.

For Coria, this will be the first appearance in the final of an ATP tournament. Ruud, on the other hand, boasts of two ATP titles (Geneva 2021 and Argentina 2020) and two runner-up finishes (US Men's Clay Court Championships 2019 and Chile Open 2020).

The Norwegian has been in sublime form in Bastad so far, and is yet to drop a set in two matches. That said, he did get a bye in the first round and a walkover in the quarterfinals against Henri Laaksonen.

But Ruud has displayed some exquisite tennis whenever he has been on the court, especially in his service games. The 22-year-old has lost his serve just twice so far and has conceded a combined 28 points in 16 service games, which are astoundings numbers for clay.

Federico Coria on his part has had to grind his way through the early rounds to reach the title clash in Bastad. Coria has so far defeated Francisco Cerundolo, Marco Cecchinato, second seed Cristian Garin and Yannick Hanfmann, all of whom are proficient dirtballers.

While the Argentine faced some difficulties in his first three matches, he was in complete control against Hanfmann in the semifinals. Coria won a remarkable 74% of his service points while achieving a 54% success rate on return.

Such was the 29-year-old's dominance that he did not face a single break point all match.

Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Casper Ruud and Federico Coria will be facing each other for the first time on tour in this match. As such, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

However, Coria and Ruud have met each other once before on the Challenger tour (2017 Montevideo) and once in the qualifying rounds (2019 Cordoba Open). The Argentine won both fixtures in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria prediction

Federico Coria

Casper Ruud enters this match as the favorite even though Federico Coria has registered more wins against superior opposition in Bastad this week.

The Argentine is yet to face a shot like Ruud's powerful forehand, which is likely to help the Norwegian dominate proceedings. Ruud imparts a healthy amount of topspin on his forehand, which could push Coria well behind the baseline and open up the court for winners.

Coria has remarkable foot speed though, and that is something Ruud will have to be wary of. The Argentine can also find acute angles and winners with his backhand, so he will probably edge the 22-year-old in the crosscourt exchanges off that wing.

Still, Ruud is a considerably improved player since the time he last faced Coria (Cordoba 2019), and will likely go on to lift his third ATP career title on Sunday.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.

