Bastad 2021: Casper Ruud vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head & prediction | Nordea Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: 17 July 2021

Tournament: Nordea Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €419,470

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Casper Ruud vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Casper Ruud booked his spot in the semifinals of the 2021 Nordea Open after his last-eight opponent Henri Laaksonen withdrew due to injury on Friday.

The top seed, who received a bye in the first round, has only spent about an hour on court but finds himself within touching distance of a third final of the season. Awaiting Ruud in the semifinal is Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, who secured a straight-sets win over Norbert Gombos in his last match.

Roberto Carballes Baena

Carballes Baena has put in some strong displays at Bastad this week. He upset third seed and former champion Fabio Fognini in a three-set battle in the second round.

The 28-year-old has also registered wins over much higher-ranked opponents Gael Monfils and Emil Ruusovuori this season. All of these wins have come on clay, where Carballes Baena is most comfortable.

The Spaniard has a strong baseline game and could well cause a few problems for Ruud.

Casper Ruud vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Casper Ruud leads Roberto Carballes Baena 3-1 in their current head-to-head with all of their meetings having come on clay. The Norwegian won their most recent match for the loss of just one game.

Casper Ruud vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Ruud scored a resounding win in his only match at Bastad this week.

Casper Ruud has cemented his status as a claycourt specialist over the last couple of seasons. In addition to his title run in Geneva earlier this year, he put together strong runs in Monte-Carlo and Madrid.

Ruud needed virtually no time to hit his stride in Bastad, dismissing Holger Rune 6-2, 6-0. He did well to attack Rune's serve throughout the match, winning an incredible 85% of the points on the youngster's second serve.

Ruud will once again step out looking to take control of the match against Carballes Baena. The Spaniard will need to find a way to protect his serve and stay with Ruud on the scoreboard. He simply cannot afford to fall behind early as that will only strengthen the top seed's grip on the match.

Prediction: Caper Ruud to win in straight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram