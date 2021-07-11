Bastad 2021: Men's singles draw analysis preview & prediction

Clay-court specialists Casper Ruud, Fabio Fognini and Cristian Garin lead a packed field at the 2021 Swedish Open, set to be played at Bastad Tennis Stadium between 12-18 July.

The tournament will also feature the likes of Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Musetti, Emil Ruusuvuori and John Millman. With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray.

Top half: Casper Ruud and Fabio Fognini on a collision course

Casper Ruud

Top-seeded players: [1] Casper Ruud, [3] Fabio Fognini, [6] Lorenzo Musetti and [8] Emil Ruusuvuori

Expected semifinal: Casper Ruud vs Fabio Fognini

Dark horse: Lorenzo Musetti

Top seed Casper Ruud will look to rediscover his form on the European clay, after a disappointing grasscourt swing. Ruud has been handed a straightforward path to the quarterfinals, where he could face talented youngster Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti enjoyed a strong run at the French Open, reaching the fourth round. The youngster has a strong all-court game and plenty of variety that can trouble even the best.

Also in the top half is former champion Fabio Fognini, who hasn't had the best of seasons thus far. The Italian has been handed a tough draw and could face Roberto Carballés Baena in his first match, with the likes of Mikael Ymer and Emil Ruusuvuori looming for the Italian.

Semifinal prediction: Casper Ruud def. Emil Ruusuvuori

Bottom half: Seasoned campaigners look to topple Cristian Garin

Cristian Garin

Top-seeded players: [2] Cristian Garin, [4] John Millman, [5] Richard Gasquet and [7] Jiri Vesely

Expected semifinal: Cristian Garin vs John Millman

Dark horse: Marco Cecchinato

Cristian Garin finds himself in a tricky section of the draw. The second seed could open against the dangerous Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

If the Chilean comes through that match, he could run into the winner of a blockbuster clash between Richard Gasquet and Marco Cecchinato. Garin has a game that's tailor-made for the red dirt and he should not have much no trouble coming through these matches.

Seasoned campaigners Jiri Vesely and John Millman have also landed in the bottom half of the draw. Vesely faces Italian Salvatore Caruso in the first round before a possible clash against claycourt specialist Thiago Monteiro. Millman, meanwhile, could face Pedro Sousa in his first match.

Prediction for semifinal: Cristian Garin def. Jiri Vesely

Prediction for the final

Casper Ruud def. Cristian Garin

