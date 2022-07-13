Bastad 2022: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: 13 July 2022

Tournament: Nordea Open 2022

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Ruud at the cinch Championships - Day One

Top seed Casper Ruud will square off against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Wednesday.

Ruud has had an impressive season, with title-winning campaigns at the Argentina Open and Geneva Open. He also finished runner-up at the Miami Masters and the French Open in Paris.

However, the Norwegian had a disappointing run on grass. He fell early at the Queen's Club Championships before crashing out of Wimbledon in the second round against Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Francisco Cerundolo is in the midst of a breakthrough season. He performed admirably at the Rio Open and Miami Masters, where he reached the semifinals.

Since making the transition onto the main tour in 2021, the Argentinian has shown great promise by defeating established players such as Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner.

The 23-year-old also failed to make a significant impact in the grasscourt season, exiting early at Queen's Club, Eastbourne and Wimbledon. He managed to take a set off Rafael Nadal in the first round at SW19 but eventually lost in four.

At the Nordea Open, Cerundolo kicked off his campaign with a straight-sets win over Portuguese qualifier Pedro Sousa.

Francisco Cerúndolo @FranCerundolo twitter.com/argentenis1/st… Argentenis @Argentenis1 (39°) superó a Pedro Sousa (430°) por 6-4 6-3 y avanzó a la segunda ronda del ATP 250 de Bastad.



Casper Ruud



¡Vamos Francisco Cerundolo(39°) superó a Pedro Sousa(430°) por 6-4 6-3 y avanzó a la segunda ronda del ATP 250 de Bastad.Casper Ruud¡Vamos @FranCerundolo Francisco Cerundolo 🇦🇷(39°) superó a Pedro Sousa 🇵🇹(430°) por 6-4 6-3 y avanzó a la segunda ronda del ATP 250 de Bastad. 🔜 Casper Ruud 🇸🇯¡Vamos @FranCerundolo ! 💪 Buen debut en @NordeaOpen A octavos Buen debut en @NordeaOpen A octavos💪 twitter.com/argentenis1/st…

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Ruud leads the head-to-head against Cerundolo 1-0. He defeated the Argentinian 6-4, 6-1 at the 2022 Miami Masters.

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Casper Ruud -550 -5.5 (+115) Over 20.5 (-110) Francisco Cerundolo +350 +5.5 (-160) Under 20.5 (-130)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Ruud is the favorite heading into this encounter. He's been exceptional on clay this season and will be looking to defend his title at Bastad.

Ruud likes to rally from the baseline and make the battle as physical as possible. The heavy topspin and vicious bounce off his forehand make it incredibly difficult for his opponents to get a well-timed ball back in play.

Cerundolo held his nerve well during crucial moments in the last match. He saved seven out of the nine break points he faced and converted five of his own to gain the advantage over Sousa.

The 23-year-old has grown up grinding it out on the red clay in Argentina and has a great record on the surface. Apart from a potent forehand, he also has good hands around the net and possesses a decent kick-serve.

Both players are at their best on clay and we can expect an engrossing battle. But with more experience at this level, Ruud should be able to come through without too many scratches.

Pick: Ruud to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far