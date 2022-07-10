Bastad 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Nordea Open

Following his sensational run to the final of the French Open, World No. 6 Casper Ruud will look to impress on clay as the Nordea Open gets underway in Bastad, Sweden, on July 11.

With the ATP 250 event, claycourt tennis makes a return to the ATP calendar following the grass swing before moving on to hardcourt.

The top-seeded Ruud will face some stiff competition as he attempts to defend the title he won last year. World No. 8 Andrey Rublev is the second seed and will be seen in action for the first time since his early exit from Halle. The Russian, who had to miss out on Wimbledon due to his country's conflict with Ukraine, will be eager to get back on track in Bastad.

Diego Schwartzman and Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded third and fourth respectively, are efficient claycourter players in their own right.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Holger Rune, and Sebastian Baez round out the top eight seeds.

Nordea Open @NordeaOpen



For those who want more of Holger, we arrange a live chat on the website today at 17:00



#nordeaopen #båstad #tennis #atp @holgerrune2003 is in Båstad for the second time and after this spring's big breakthrough, the aim for this year's tournament is high.For those who want more of Holger, we arrange a live chat on the website today at 17:00 💻 @holgerrune2003 is in Båstad for the second time and after this spring's big breakthrough, the aim for this year's tournament is high.For those who want more of Holger, we arrange a live chat on the website today at 17:00💙#nordeaopen #båstad #tennis #atp https://t.co/EkTclFsatX

Out of them, Denmark's 19-year-old Holger Rune will command the lion's share of attention at this Scandinavian tournament. The youngster made a fabulous run to the Roland Garros quarterfinals on debut this year and will hope to replicate that form in Sweden.

Can Stan Wawrinka make an impact at Bastad next week?

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two-time Roland Garros runner-up Dominic Thiem are two of the other players to watch as they continue to re-build their respective careers after injury breaks.

Rising star Lorenzo Musetti has struggled for most of the season. It remains to be seen if he can bounce back in Bastad.

With some exciting matches in store at the Nordea Open, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:

ATP Bastad channel list

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

