Bastad 2023: Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swedish Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner

Date: July 21, 2023

Tournament: Swedish Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sport | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner preview

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Top seed Casper Ruud will take on World No. 58 Sebastian Ofner in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Swedish Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Ruud was up against Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. The Norwegian was off to a fast start as an early break of serve helped him secure a 3-0 lead in the first set. He then fended off a couple of break points to hold serve and make it 4-1.

Ruud broke Shevchenko's serve once again in the eighth game to clinch the opener. The former fell behind 2-0 in the second set, but turned the tables on his opponent soon enough. The 24-year old first managed to get back on serve and then snagged a break in the final game of the match to win 6-2, 6-4.

Ofner ousted sixth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry to set up a second round date against Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Despite taking an early lead in the first set, the Austrian eventually went on to lose it.

Ofner started the second set by going up a break, but squandered his advantage immediately in the next game. Nevertheless, he managed to bag another break of serve and held on to the lead this time to claim the set.

Ofner jumped to a 5-1 lead in the third set. However, Zapata Miralles fought back as he went on a three-game run to make it 5-4, even saving a match point in the process. The Austrian was able to close out the match on his second attempt to wrap up a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win.

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -550 +1.5 (-1600) Over 21.5 (-110) Sebastian Ofner +375 -1.5 (+650) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Sebastian Ofner at the 2023 French Open.

Ruud scored a rather routine win over Shevchenko to get his campaign going in Bastad. After yet another underwhelming run at Wimbledon, he'll be eager to build up some confidence with a good run on his favorite surface, clay.

Ofner survived a tough fight from Zapata Miralles to reach his first quarterfinal at the ATP level this year. His only other noteworthy result on the main tour was a fourth-round showing at the French Open, where Ruud was the finalist.

However, Ofner has been killing it on the Challenger circuit. After five runner-up finishes this year, he finally nabbed his first title at last week's event in his native Austria. He'll be aiming to continue to the good run of form, but against an established opponent like the Norwegian, it'll be an uphill battle.

Ruud's game works quite well on clay and he's fully capable of breaking down Ofner with his consistency. The top seed is a former champion in Bastad and is likely to continue his march towards another title at the venue.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.