Belinda Bencic says Roger Federer's withdrawal from Olympics left her "sad and disappointed", wishes Federer a speedy recovery

Belinda Bencic recently gave her thoughts on a variety of topics, including her initial reaction to Roger Federer's withdrawal from the Tokyo Games and the prospect of making her Olympic debut.

Bencic, ranked 11 in the world, will be gunning for a medal in the women's singles and women's doubles events in Tokyo. The 24-year-old was also planning to compete in the mixed doubles alongside Roger Federer, but the 20-time Major winner's withdrawal has scuppered those plans.

Federer pulled out of the Olympics a few weeks ago after he suffered a setback with his knee during Wimbledon. The Swiss is currently rehabilitating and is in a race against time to be fit for the US Open in September.

In that context, Bencic revealed that she felt "sad and disappointed" when she learned of Federer's withdrawal, as it meant she wouldn't have the opportunity to team up with the 20-time Major winner in Tokyo.

"Of course I was very sad and disappointed, but I really appreciated that Roger Federer called me," Bencic said during an interaction with a Swiss daily.

The 24-year-old also sympathized with Federer, saying she could relate to the Swiss' struggles as she too had battled injury problems in the past. The youngster then wished the Swiss maestro a speedy recovery.

"I know from my own experience what it feels like to be injured. And health is always top priority," Bencic said. "I wish that he has recovered well and will be back on the court soon."

Belinda Bencic looking to follow in Roger Federer's footsteps and win a medal for Switzerland

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka

Belinda Bencic is bidding to become the sixth Swiss tennis player to win a medal at the Olympics. Roger Federer, Martina Hingis, Stan Wawrinka, Timea Bacsinzky and Marc Rosset have all tasted success at the Games in the past.

When asked how she felt about the prospect of representing Switzerland at the Games for the first time in her career, the 24-year-old said she was elated.

"For me, it is a dream come true to be here with all these athletes from all over the world," Bencic said.

The 2020 Games have been hit by a spate of withdrawals. Bianca Andreescu, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Coco Gauff are among the top players to have pulled out due to different reasons.

But Bencic, who missed the 2016 Olympics due to injury, never considered giving this year's event a pass.

"I can tell my grandchildren about it (competing at the Olympics) one day," she said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram