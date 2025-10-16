Belinda Bencic vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Belinda Bencic vs (2) Jasmine Paolini
Date: October 17, 2025
Tournament: Ningbo Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center in Ningbo, China
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Belinda Bencic vs Jasmine Paolini preview
Belinda Bencic and Jasmine Paolini are set to clash in the quarterfinal round of the Ningbo Open on Friday, October 17.
The Swiss star struggled to overcome qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva in the Round of 16 clash. She lost the opening set and needed her best to register a thrilling 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win. Bencic defeated Magda Linette in the opening round in Ningbo after failing to reach the last eight in Wuhan and Beijing.
Bencic has had a decent season so far with a 31-16 win-loss record. She clinched her ninth WTA singles title in Abu Dhabi earlier this season and also made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon, her joint-best result in majors.
Jasmine Paolini, on the other hand, is seeded second in Ningbo and is the top contender after the early exit of the top seed Mirra Andreeva. The Italian star received a bye in the opening round and registered a dominating 6-2, 7-5 win over the former World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16.
The World No. 8 is enjoying another good season with a 41-17 win-loss record. She won her maiden home WTA 1000 title in Rome and also finished as a runner-up in Cincinnati.
Belinda Bencic vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head
Bencic leads the head-to-head record against Paolini with a 2-1 margin. However, the Italian won her last meeting by 6-1, 6-1 in the United Cup this season.
Belinda Bencic vs Jasmine Paolini prediction
Jasmine Paolini is having a decent Asian swing this season, as she made the quarterfinals in Beijing and the semifinals in Wuhan last week. She defeated the likes of Iga Swiatek and Clara Tauson before falling to the eventual champion Coco Gauff in Wuhan.
The 29-year-old has also shown improvement on hardcourt this season. She made it to the top four in Miami and Cincinnati by displaying her adaptation to the hard surface this year.
Meanwhile, Bencic has struggled against top-seeded players and failed to reach the top four on the hardcourt since her triumph in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. The Swiss also suffered a heavy defeat against Paolini in the United Cup this season and is unlikely to cause an upset on Friday.
Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.
Belinda Bencic vs Jasmine Paolini odds
(All odds are sourced from bet365 and oddschecker)
Belinda Bencic vs Jasmine Paolini betting tips
Tip 1: Result: Paolini to win.
Tip 2: Bencic to win one set.
Tip 3: The match to go over 25 games.