Bengaluru Open 2020: Day 5 schedule, preview, prediction, and order of play

Benjamin Bonzi (Pic Courtesy: Deepthi Indukuri)

The Indian challenge in the singles competition of the Bengaluru Open 2020 came to a grinding halt on Thursday ahead of the quarter-final action that begins on Day 5.

Julian Ocleppo of Italy faces Ilya Ivashka of Belarus while Australian, James Duckworth takes on Thomas Fabbiano in the men's singles quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger event at the KSLTA courts in Bengaluru.

Fabbiano, who had defeated Stefanos Tsitispas and Dominic Thiem in Grand Slam's last year, dropped a set before beating India's Saketh Myneni, while his Italian counterpart Julian Ocleppo accounted for Sidharth Rawat.

James Duckworth, who has had an injury-ridden career, did well at the Maharashtra Open in Pune and will look to continue with the winning momentum when he takes on Fabbiano.

Benjamin Bonzi surprised all the KSLTA with a fluent show against India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran and has a golden chance to make the semi-final when he faces third-seed Yuichi Sugita of Japan.

Sugita reached the second round of the Australian Open before losing to Andrei Rublev and was in prime form in the pre-quartfer-finals in Bengaluru against Niki Poonacha.

In the men's doubles semi-final, the Indo-Australian pair of Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden will square off against the Israeli-Belarusian duo of Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski, while Saketh Myneni and Matt Reid of Australia will be up against Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Men's Singles:

12:30 (IST)

Advertisement

Julian Ocleppo vs Ilya Ivashka

Prediction: Ocleppo to win in 3 sets

13:50 (IST)

James Duckworth vs Thomas Fabbiano

Prediction: Fabbiano to win in 3 sets

15:10 (IST)

Blaz Rola vs Stefano Travaglia

Prediction: Travaglia to win in 3 sets

16:00 (IST)

Benjamin Bonzi vs Yuichi Sugita

Prediction: Sugita to win in 3 sets

Men's Doubles:

17:00 (IST)

Saketh Myneni/Matt Reid vs Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan

18:20 (IST)

Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden vs Jonathan Elrich/Andrei Vasilevski