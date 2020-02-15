Bengaluru Open 2020: Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden vs Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan, Final | Where to watch, live streaming details and more

Paes and Ebden in action

Two Italians have made it to the last four of the singles competition while Leander Paes stormed into the finals of the doubles competition of the Bengaluru Open 2020 on Friday.

Fourth-seed James Duckworth of Australia plays Julian Ocleppo while Benjamin Bonzi of France takes on Stefano Travaglia in the men's singles semifinals but the spotlight on Day 6 will be on the doubles finals involving the indefatigable Paes.

The Indian legend, who is in his last year of professional tennis thrilled the crowds at the KSLTA with a promise of more to come on Super Saturday.

Paes along with doubles partner Matthew Ebden of Australia beat the second-seeded pair of Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 to set up a final date with the Indian duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Much to the delight of the crowd, who chanted the name of the 46-year-old star, Paes and Ebden overcame the Israeli-Belarusian pair who were finalists at the Maharashtra Open 2020.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion, who turned pro in 1991 has christened his campaign as the "The Last Roar."

In the second semifinal, Purav and Ramkumar were leading 7-5 and 15-15 when Matt Ried injured his knee as a result of which the Australian and his Indian partner Saketh Myneni conceded the match which was the last of the evening.

Here is all you need to know about the Bengaluru Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Bengaluru Open 2020

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Category: ATP Challenger Tour

Location: Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 162,000

Time: Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden vs Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan on Center Court at approx 6:30 PM IST on 15 February 2020

Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?

There is no confirmation yet of a TV broadcast in India

Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The ATP website will have live match updates.