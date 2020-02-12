Bengaluru Open 2020, Quarter-finals: Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden vs Christopher Rungkat/Andre Goransson | Where to watch and live stream details

Leander Paes

Ace Indian tennis player, Leander Paes along with his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden is just three matches shy of clinching the title at the ongoing Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament. Having stormed into the quarter-finals following a straight-sets win, Paes and Ebden will take on the third seeded duo of Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson.

Playing his final tournament in India, Leander Paes will be hanging up his racket in 2020. Having embarked on his 'One Last Roar' tour, Paes will want to make his last appearance at a home tournament memorable.

The Indo-Australian duo of Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden were swift in notching their victory against Blaz Rola and Zhang Zhizhen, 7-6, 6-4. Sailing into the quarter-finals of the ATP Challenger tournament, they will now have to tackle the challenge of Tata Open Maharashtra winners, Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson.

The pair of Rungkat and Goransson defeated the Indian duo of Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a date in the quarters with Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden. Riding on the success of their Tata Open Maharashtra win, Rungkat and Goransson can be dangerous but Paes has experience on his side and will have a consistent Matthew Ebden to support him through and through and hopefully, be able to enter the semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know about the Bengaluru Open 2020:

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Tournament: Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2020

Category: ATP Challenger Tour

Location: Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 162,000

Time: [3] Christopher Rungkat/ Andre Goransson vs Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden on Centre Court at approx. 6:00 PM IST on February 13, 2020

Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?

India - Although there is no confirmation yet, Star Sports and Doordarshan might broadcast the matches from the quarter-final stages.

Live streaming details for Bengaluru Open 2020

Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). The ATP website will have live match updates.