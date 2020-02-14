Bengaluru Open 2020, semi-finals: Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden vs Andrei Vasilevski/Jonathan Erlich | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Leander Paes

On an otherwise disappointing day for the Indian contingent, Leander Paes shone brightly as the 46-year-old, along with his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, dazzled their way into the semi-finals of the Bengaluru Open.

Playing his final tournament on Indian soil, Paes turned back the clock, putting in an impressive display to get the better of Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson, 7-5, 0-6, 10-7.

While the likes of Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Saketh Myneni, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and wildcard Niki Poonacha crashed out, Paes ensured the Indian fans had something to cheer about.

A champion on and off the court. Some post match moments from #Day4 as @Leander and M. Ebden celebrate their victory with the happy fans of #Bengaluru. Watch out Semi Finals, the lion is coming for you. #BlrTennisOpen #ATP #GameOn #TennisComesHome pic.twitter.com/2g1ZLGtGLK — Bengaluru Tennis Open (@BlrTennisOpen) February 13, 2020

Locking horns against the champions of the Tata Open, Paes and Ebden impressed in a tricky encounter that went down to the wire, prevailing in a match tie break.

The duo will now take on the second-seeded pair of Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski, who saw off the challenge of Yuichi Sugita and Lukas Rosol in their previous encounter.

Here's all you need to know about the

Bengaluru Open 2020:

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Tournament: Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2020

Category: ATP Challenger Tour

Location: Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 162,000

Time: [2] Jonathan Erlich/Andrei Vasilevski vs Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden on Centre Court at approx. 6:20 PM IST on February 14, 2020

Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?

India - Although there is no confirmation as yet, Star Sports and Doordarshan could broadcast the matches from the quarter-final stages.

Live streaming details for Bengaluru Open 2020

Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). The ATP website will have live match updates.