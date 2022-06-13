Berlin 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Muchova

Tournament: bett1open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Muchova preview

Top seed Ons Jabeur and Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova will square off in a blockbuster first-round clash at the bett1open in Berlin.

Jabeur had a spectacular campaign on clay before slumping to a shock first-round exit at the French Open. Her title win in Madrid along with runner-up finishes in Rome and Charleston made her one of the favorites for the Roland Garros crown.

However, Poland's Magda Linette dashed her hopes for her first Grand Slam title by packing the Tunisian off in a gritty three-set encounter.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in Berlin (WTA 500), where Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, and Karolina Pliskova are the top seeds.



Muguruza, Gauff, Bencic, Andreescu also in the draw.



Jabeur opens against Karolina Muchova. Main draw in Berlin (WTA 500), where Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, and Karolina Pliskova are the top seeds. Muguruza, Gauff, Bencic, Andreescu also in the draw.Jabeur opens against Karolina Muchova. https://t.co/ow4iqaaQ4c Jabeur-Muchova first round on grass? Yes please! 🍿🍿🍿 twitter.com/wta_insider/st… Jabeur-Muchova first round on grass? Yes please! 🍿🍿🍿 twitter.com/wta_insider/st…

The World No. 4 will be eager to push aside that setback and return to winning ways in her first grasscourt tournament of the season in Berlin. The 27-year-old had a memorable campaign on the slick surface last year, winning her maiden title in Birmingham and reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Now, having made rapid strides over the past 12 months, Jabeur will be keen to make a statement as the top seed in the German capital.

Karolina Muchova in action at the 2022 French Open

Since reaching the last eight at Wimbledon in 2021, former World No. 19 Muchova has had to battle injuries. An abdominal injury kept her out of action for seven months post the 2021 US Open, triggering a free fall in her rankings.

Currently ranked 80th, Muchova has had more misfortune since her comeback as she rolled her ankle during her third-round clash with Amanda Anisimova at the French Open, forcing her to retire.

The Czech will now hope for better luck on a surface where she has already made two Major quarterfinals.

Jimmie48 Photography @JJlovesTennis Here’s something you love to see: Karolina Muchova, who had to make a hearbreaking retirement in Paris, is back in action in Berlin.



She’ll be playing top seed Ons Jabeur in the first round tomorrow. Here’s something you love to see: Karolina Muchova, who had to make a hearbreaking retirement in Paris, is back in action in Berlin.She’ll be playing top seed Ons Jabeur in the first round tomorrow. https://t.co/MC28HFuq0g

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Jabeur and Muchova have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur 1.44 -3.5 (1.80) Over 21.5 (1.90) Karolina Muchova 2.75 +3.5 (1.90) Under 21.5 (1.80)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Ons Jabeur with the Birmingham trophy in 2021

The Jabeur vs Muchova face-off will present a clash between two players with similar playing styles. Both are adept at playing from the back of the court as well as mixing it up with their array of slices and dropshots.

Their versatility makes this meeting an enthralling encounter that could go either way. Their speed and excellent movement are added assets to their game, making it tough to pick a winner for this contest.

Both have also had success on grass. While Muchova has been a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the last eight at SW19 last year and win a title on the surface as well.

However, Jabeur should ideally have the edge in this match given her overall consistency this year. With her Madrid triumph, the Tunisian has truly established herself as a contender for the biggest titles on the tour.

Muchova, despite being a big-match player, has struggled mightily with her fitness lately. It also remains to be seen if she has fully recovered from the ankle injury she suffered at the French Open last month.

If the Czech goes off the boil, Jabeur won't hesitate in taking her chances and sealing a win.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far