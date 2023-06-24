Match details

Fixture: (7) Petra Kvitova vs Donna Vekić

Date: June 25, 2023.

Tournament: bett1open 2023.

Round: Final.

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $780,637.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Petra Kvitova vs Donna Vekić preview

Petra Kvitova at bett1open 2023 Berlin

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova and unseeded Donna Vekic are ready to clash in the finals of the Berlin Open 2023 on June 25.

Kvitova, a Czech native and two-time Wimbledon champion, sailed smoothly into the final, setting a record as the oldest player ever to reach the Berlin Open final at the age of 33. She's the second player over 30, following Chris Evert in 1985, to achieve this feat.

Along the way, she secured impressive victories against opponents such as Karolina Pliskova (6-3, 6-4), Nadia Podoroska from Argentina (6-1, 6-1), and the number 3 seed, Caroline Garcia (6-4, 7-6 (3)).

She also ended the seven-match winning spree of Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia (6-3, 6-4) without facing a single break point in a decisive 79-minute game.

On the other hand, Vekic, an unseeded player, punched above her weight to secure her place in the final, dispatching lucky loser Elina Avanesyan (6-2, 7-6(0)) and the number 6 seed, Maria Sakkari (6-4, 7-6(8)).

She trailed 2-0 and 5-3 in the second set, but after four match points, she seized victory in the grueling tiebreak. It was her sixth victory against Sakkari in their nine career encounters.

Both finalists performed exceptionally, not dropping a set in their last two matches. They each played two games on Saturday, with their quarterfinals postponed due to rain on Friday. This final marks Kvitova's 42nd career WTA Tour final, while for Vekic, it's her 12th.

Petra Kvitova vs Donna Vekić head-to-head

In the five encounters between Petra Kvitova and Donna Vekic so far, Kvitova leads with four wins to one. Their only duel on a grass court occurred in Eastbourne last year, with Kvitova triumphing 6-1, 7-6(1).

The most recent clash was at the Miami Open 2023, where Kvitova again emerged victorious with a 6-4, 7-6(3) scoreline. Their initial meeting was in 2014 at the Sony Ericsson Open, with Kvitova taking the match 6-3, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova vs Donna Vekić odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Petra Kvitova -200 -1.5 (+120) Over 21.5 (-140) Donna Vekic +155 +1.5 (-165) Under 21.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Petra Kvitova vs Donna Vekić prediction

Donna Vekić plays a backhand at Rothesay Open Nottingham

The Berlin Open 2023 final sees Kvitova facing off against Vekic. Historically, grass courts have favored Vekic, who, despite an underwhelming Wimbledon record, clinched the Nottingham title in 2017 and made it to two other finals on the grass in WTA Tour events.

Her campaign this week has been nothing short of impressive, dispatching the recent grass Grand Slam winners Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari.

Meanwhile, Kvitova, known for her stellar performance in a select few tournaments annually, has truly shown her prowess in Berlin.

Comfortably at home on the grass surface, she has yet to lose a set this week, which includes a victory against seasoned grass player Karolina Pliskova and ending Ekaterina Alexandrova's 8-match winning run.

This face-off guarantees aggressive play, which has been challenging for Vekic in the past. Although she secured a single win against Kvitova in Saint Petersburg in 2019, she has lost four times, including their only match on grass in Eastbourne and a recent clash in Miami.

Kvitova's serve and heavier shots give her the upper hand, making it more likely for her to control the baseline, the crucial battleground in this encounter. Given her recent performances, Kvitova seems to have the upper hand in this duel.

Pick: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets.

