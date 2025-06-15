Berlin 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu

Date: Tuesday, June 17

Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Berlin

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €937,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu preview

The opening round of the 2025 Berlin Open will have two big ball-strikers, Amanda Anisimova and Bianca Andreescu, lock horns in what promises to be an exciting match.

Anisimova, who did not miss out on a seeding by much, comes into the tournament fresh off a first career final on grass in London. The American beat the likes of Zheng Qinwen and Emma Navarro at Queen’s Club, before coming up short against Tatjana Maria. It was her second final of the season, with her having lifted a big title at Dubai.

For Anisimova, the run in London saw her not only improve her win-loss for 2025 to 23-11 and rise to a career-high world ranking of No. 13. She will look to keep the winning momentum going at Berlin.

Andreescu has dropped outside the top-100 in rankings. (Source: Getty)

Andreescu, too, found some form on grass after having struggled to string together results all year. Her 5-5 win-loss includes a notable run to the fourth round at Rome, but the rest of her (delayed) season has been largely forgettable.

Playing on grass, however, the Canadian showed flashes of her best tennis. She beat Lulu Sun and Joanna Garland to make the quarterfinals at the Libema Open but lost to Elena Ruse in the last eight.

Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Andreescu leads Anisimova in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her way back in 2021.

Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova Bianca Andreescu

(Odds to be updated once available)

Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Anisimova is fresh off a grass final. (Source: Getty)

Both Amanda Anisimova and Bianca Andreescu possess big groundstrokes that can push opponents onto the backfoot. They will look to be dictating the rallies and not letting their opponent feel too comfortable out on court.

For Anisimova, the key will be a quick recovery from her long week at Queen’s Club. She was playing top-drawer tennis, especially in wins over the big names. Overall, she was winning around 67% of the points behind her first serve.

To her credit, Andreescu was sitting pretty at 74% first-serve points won, only to have Elena Ruse unravel her game. The Canadian’s powerful groundstrokes suddenly lacked accuracy and she was not able to raise her level.

Anisimova will be aware of the weight that Andreescu has on her shoulders, trying to rediscover the form that saw her win a Grand Slam title at the US Open a few years ago. If the American can maintain constant pressure on her opponent and now allow her to settle into a rhythm, she should be able to come through.

Prediction: Anisimova to win in three sets

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More