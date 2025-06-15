Berlin 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO

Match Details
Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu
Date: Tuesday, June 17
Tournament: Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Berlin
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €937,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu preview
The opening round of the 2025 Berlin Open will have two big ball-strikers, Amanda Anisimova and Bianca Andreescu, lock horns in what promises to be an exciting match.
Anisimova, who did not miss out on a seeding by much, comes into the tournament fresh off a first career final on grass in London. The American beat the likes of Zheng Qinwen and Emma Navarro at Queen’s Club, before coming up short against Tatjana Maria. It was her second final of the season, with her having lifted a big title at Dubai.
For Anisimova, the run in London saw her not only improve her win-loss for 2025 to 23-11 and rise to a career-high world ranking of No. 13. She will look to keep the winning momentum going at Berlin.
Andreescu, too, found some form on grass after having struggled to string together results all year. Her 5-5 win-loss includes a notable run to the fourth round at Rome, but the rest of her (delayed) season has been largely forgettable.
Playing on grass, however, the Canadian showed flashes of her best tennis. She beat Lulu Sun and Joanna Garland to make the quarterfinals at the Libema Open but lost to Elena Ruse in the last eight.
Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head
Andreescu leads Anisimova in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her way back in 2021.
Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu odds
(Odds to be updated once available)
Amanda Anisimova vs Bianca Andreescu prediction
Both Amanda Anisimova and Bianca Andreescu possess big groundstrokes that can push opponents onto the backfoot. They will look to be dictating the rallies and not letting their opponent feel too comfortable out on court.
For Anisimova, the key will be a quick recovery from her long week at Queen’s Club. She was playing top-drawer tennis, especially in wins over the big names. Overall, she was winning around 67% of the points behind her first serve.
To her credit, Andreescu was sitting pretty at 74% first-serve points won, only to have Elena Ruse unravel her game. The Canadian’s powerful groundstrokes suddenly lacked accuracy and she was not able to raise her level.
Anisimova will be aware of the weight that Andreescu has on her shoulders, trying to rediscover the form that saw her win a Grand Slam title at the US Open a few years ago. If the American can maintain constant pressure on her opponent and now allow her to settle into a rhythm, she should be able to come through.
Prediction: Anisimova to win in three sets