Berlin 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu, Diana Shnaider vs Marketa Vondrousova| Berlin Tennis Open

Coco Gauff will headline Day 4 of the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open (June 19), which will feature four second-round matches in the women's singles. Gauff, who is the second seed, will begin her campaign against Wang Xinyu.

Some of the other notable players in action would be former Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova. Apart from these matches, the pending match between top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova, which was pending from Day 3, will also be completed.

Let's take a look at some of the matches on Day 4 at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu

Coco Gauff after winning the French Open (Getty)

Second seed Coco Gauff is all set to begin her grass-court season against Wang Xinyu in the second round of the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open. Gauff is entering the grass-court season on the back of a tremendous clay season, where she reached the finals in Madrid and Rome and capped it off with her second Major title at the French Open. Overall, the American player has won 31 of the 39 matches she has played this year.

Wang Xinyu had her best result of the year at the Singapore Open, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Elise Mertens in the semifinal. At the Berlin Tennis Open, she won 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 against Talia Gibson and won 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 against Ons Jabeur to enter the main draw from qualifying. She began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Gauff has a 1-0 head-to-head record and is the favorite for the upcoming match, as detailed by the preview here.

Predicted winner- Coco Gauff

Diana Shnaider vs Marketa Vondrousova

In Picture: Diana Shnaider (Getty)

Another second-round match on Day 4 at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open will feature Diana Shnaider taking on former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Shnaider has an 18-14 win/loss record this year, with her best result being reaching the quarterfinal of the Italian Open, where she lost against Jasmine Paolini. She began her campaign in Berlin with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Donna Vekic in the first round.

Marketa Vondrousova has played only 12 matches in the year so far, with her best result being a quarterfinal appearance at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost against eventual champion Belinda Bencic. She began her campaign at the Berlin Tennis Open with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over seventh seed and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the first round.

The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Shnaider, as Vondrousova retired in their only match at the 2025 Adelaide International. The Russian is the favorite for the upcoming match at the Berlin Tennis Open, as she is coming on the back of a grass-court quarterfinal at the Queen's Club.

Predicted winner- Diana Shnaider

Elena Rybakina vs Katerina Siniakova

In Picture: Elena Rybakina (Getty)

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face defending Wimbledon doubles champion Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open. Rybakina has a 28-11 win/loss record this year, winning a title in Strasbourg with a win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final. She began her campaign in Berlin with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Ashlyn Krueger in the first round.

Katerina Siniakova had her best result of 2025 in Cluj, where she had to retire against Lucia Bronzetti in the semifinal. She won her matches against Mia Pohankova and Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifiers to enter the main draw at the Berlin Tennis Open. She began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Viktoriya Tomova in the first round.

Rybakina has a 4-3 lead in the head-to-head against Siniakova and is the favorite for the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Elena Rybakina

