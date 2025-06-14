  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Berlin Open 2023
  • Berlin 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | German Open

Berlin 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | German Open

By Vedant Chandel
Modified Jun 14, 2025 16:24 GMT
Jessica Pegula with the 2024 German Open trophy. (Source: Getty)
Jessica Pegula with the 2024 German Open trophy. (Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula will return to Berlin to defend the German Open title, which she lifted 12 months ago. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will also feature as the top two seeds at the WTA 500 tournament that begins on Monday (June 16).

Ad

The title favorites will face stiff competition from a packed draw featuring as many as eight Grand Slam champions. With the main draw action just a day away, let’s take a look the important details of the 2025 German Open.

What is the German Open?

Liudmila Samsonova with the 2021 trophy at the event. (Source: Getty)
Liudmila Samsonova with the 2021 trophy at the event. (Source: Getty)

The German Open dates back to the 19th century, having first been played in 1896 in Harmburg and later in West Berlin, Germany. However, the event was discontinued in 2008 only to return to the WTA Tour in 2021. It is classified as a WTA 500 event and played on grass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steffi Graf is the most decorated champion with nine singles titles to her name, while some of the recent champions of the tournament include Liudmila Samsonova, Ons Jabeur, Petra Kvitova, and Jessica Pegula.

Venue

The German Open in played on the outdoor grasscourts at the Rot-Weiss Tennis Club in Berlin. It has a capacity to seat 7,000 viewers.

Draw and Players

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)
Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka leads this year’s tournament as the top seed. She will take on either a qualifier or a lucky loser in her opening match in the second round.

Ad

The other big seed in Sabalenka’s half of the draw is Jasmine Paolini, who will also play either a qualifier or a lucky loser in the second round. Besides the two seeds, four Grand Slam/Olympic champions — Zheng Qinwen, Elena Rybakina, Madison Keys, and Marketa Vondrousova — crowd the section.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula anchor the bottom half of the draw, which also features the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Anisimova, and Bianca Andreescu.

Ad

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will wrap up on Sunday, June 15. Main draw action will commence with the first round on Monday, June 16. The second round will conclude on Thursday, June 19.

The tournament will hold its quarterfinals on Friday, June 20. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, June 21. Both the singles and doubles finals will take place a day later on Sunday, June 22.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

Coco Gauff is the second seed. (Source: Getty)
Coco Gauff is the second seed. (Source: Getty)

The total prize money for the German Open 2025 is €937,000 (approx. $1,064,500). The winner will receive €142,610 along with 500 ranking points. Here's the full breakdown of the ranking points and prize money:

Ad
RoundRanking Points (Singles)Prize Money (Singles)
Champion500€142,610
Runner-up325€87,825
Semifinalist195€51,305
Quarterfinalist108€24,950
Second Round (Round of 16)60€13,651
First Round (Round of 32)1€9,829
Ad

German Open 2025: Where to Watch

Fans can keep track of the matches happening in Berlin on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

About the author
Vedant Chandel

Vedant Chandel

Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.

Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.

While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."

Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications