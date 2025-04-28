Bianca Andreescu vs Kimberly Birrell preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Catalonia Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs (4) Kimberly Birrell
Date: April 28, 2025
Tournament: Catalonia Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Vic, Osona, Spain
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Bianca Andreescu vs Kimberly Birrell preview
One of the first round matches at the 2025 Catalonia Open will feature former Major champion Bianca Andreescu taking on the fourth-seeded Kimberly Birrell. Injuries have kept the former US Open winner out of the action in recent years, as the Canadian player has played only 29, 33, 31, and 21 matches in the last four seasons.
This year as well, Andreescu has played only three matches so far. She lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2) against Suzan Lamens in the first round of the Open de Rouen. She next played at the Madrid Open, kicking off her campaign with an impressive 6-2, 6-4 win over McCartney Kessler. However, she lost 3-6, 2-6 against Elena Rybakina in the next round.
Kimberly Birrell has had a good season in 2025, as the Australian player has reached two quarterfinals so far. She reached the quarterfinal at the Brisbane International, losing 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 against Anhelina Kalinina, and lost 6-7 (2), 6-7 (4) against Ann Li in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open.
Birrelle fared better on the ITF circuit, as she won a W75 event in Brisbane with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2) win over Madison Inglis in the final. The Australian player's last event on the WTA Tour was the Madrid Open, where she lost 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 against Peyton Stearns in the first round.
Bianca Andreescu vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head
Andreescu has a 1-0 lead over Birrell in the head-to-head, with the Canadian winning the only match 6-3, 6-2 in Granby in 2017.
Bianca Andreescu vs Kimberly Birrell odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Bianca Andreescu vs Kimberly Birrell prediction
Bianca Andreescu has a 60 percent win rate on clay with no titles on the surface. She has not even reached any clay-court finals on the WTA Tour, as most of her success has come on the hard courts. The Canadian reached one clay-court final on the ITF Tour in Italy, which she won 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (8) against Bernarda Pera in 2017.
Kimberly Birrell has no success on the clay on either the WTA Tour or the lower-tier Challenger or ITF events. The Australian's one career final came on the hard courts at the Japan Women's Open last year, which she lost 0-6, 4-6 against Suzan Lamens.
Andreescu is the favorite for this match due to her positive head-to-head and being a much more experienced and accomplished player.
Pick- Andreescu to win in three sets.