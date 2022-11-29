Frances Tiafoe was one of the lucky ones present at London's O2 Arena for Roger Federer's emotional farewell night at the 2022 Laver Cup. Not only was Tiafoe there, but the American tennis star was part of the Swiss great's final career match, a doubles contest alongside Rafael Nadal, with Tiafoe and Jack Sock as opponents.

The 24-year-old recently opened up about the emotions inside the stadium on that memorable night, the most iconic image of which was Federer's greatest rivals - Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray - crying beside him. Tiafoe said he got emotional himself as Federer's wife Mirka and their four kids made their way to the court and embraced the Swiss legend after his farewell ceremony.

However, the sight of Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray shedding tears for their great rival who was saying his final goodbyes to the sport is one that Tiafoe was most stunned by.

"The kids came down and the wifey came down, everyone was crying, Novak, Rafa, Murray," reminisced Tiafoe, during a recent interview on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

"These are the guys that played against him, they all want the same things, biggest rivals ever, and they're crying on his behalf. I was like, 'Man, this is crazy'," he added.

Tiafoe and Sock spoiled the party to an extent for Federer, winning a thrilling doubles match for Team World. However, the 2022 US Open semifinalist was quite excited to be a part of the historic match and memorable Laver Cup weekend.

"Emotional weekend...Just to get the call to play the event always is special...We all knew Jack was going to play (the doubles match), but for me to also be a part of it," Tiafoe stated.

"To play against them together is iconic" - Frances Tiafoe on playing doubles match against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Frances Tiafoe further expressed his sheer joy at getting the opportunity to share the court with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the same match at the Laver Cup.

The 24-year-old rising American star said that just playing against the two tennis greats together was special enough for him, but the fact that it was the Swiss maestro's farewell match made the occasion truly iconic.

"Right after the coin toss, I gave them both eyes and I was like, 'Let's have a great match'," Tiafoe expressed, adding, "To play against them, either or, even if one of them weren't retiring, but to play against them together is iconic and it was Fed's last match so that was even more iconic. The crowd is going wild."

Tiafoe, Sock, and the rest of their Team World teammates carried the Swiss player on their shoulders after the match, as a sign of tribute to his illustrious career. Tiafoe played a crucial role all weekend for Team World, winning the title-deciding match against Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

