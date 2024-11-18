Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Katie Boulter vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Rebecca Sramkova

Date: November 19, 2024

Tournament: Billie Jean King Cup

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9.6 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC, Tennis Channel Int. | Canada - CBC, TVA

Katie Boulter vs Rebecca Sramkova preview

Katie Boulter and Rebecca Sramkova will square off against each other in the second singles encounter at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup semifinal showdown between Great Britain and Slovakia.

Boulter, the top-ranked player from her country, has been in top form all week. She first brushed aside the challenge from Germany’s Laura Seigemund 6-1, 6-2, before taking out former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in another straight-sets win 6-2, 6-4 to help her side enter the semifinals.

The Brit finds herself in the middle of a purple patch. Having reached the final at Hong Kong just weeks ago, she has continued her breakthrough season at the Billie Jean King Cup with back-to-back wins. And now her team is just a win away from the summit clash.

Sramkova has won her both her matches at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. (Source: Getty)

Much like Boulter, Sramkova had also come into the Billie Jean King Cup with a few big results to her name. She had made the final in Jiangxi. Prior to that, summit clash showings at Hua Hin and Jasmin Open had also come in quick succession. All these results have seen her rise to a career-high of No. 43.

The Slovak’s two wins at the Billie Jean King Cup have come against fancied opponents in the form of Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomjlanovic and she will look to extend the run.

Katie Boulter vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head

Sramkova leads Boulter in their current head-to-head 1-0. The Slovak had taken a tight two-set win over her opponent in Rome earlier this year.

Katie Boulter vs Rebecca Sramkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter





Leylah Fernandez







(Odds will be added once available)

Katie Boulter vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction

Boulter will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Both Katie Boulter and Rebecca Sramkova have had breakthrough seasons in 2024 and will look to cap off the perfect season with a Billie Jean King Cup title.

The two have done the heavy lifting for their sides already this week, but face their most difficult challenge yet. The semifinal encounter will pit Boulter’s aggressive playing style against her opponent’s stealth.

The Brit likes to go big on her serve and groundstrokes and will look to take on the role of the aggressor. Sramkova, meanwhile, will rely on her incredible defensive skills and nimble-footedness to help her win points.

Neither player has dropped a set all week but things could well go down to the wire and the smallest of advantages make a big difference. The quick indoor conditions in Malaga might just be the factor that helps Boulter, the bigger risk-taker, take the win.

Prediction: Katie Boulter to win in three sets.

