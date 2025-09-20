Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025 Final: Team United States vs Team Italy prediction ft. Jessica Pegula vs. Jasmine Paolini

Team USA will face Team Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Sunday. Both teams have been clinical at the iconic event so far.

After cruising past Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals, the Americans humbled Great Britain in the last four. Emma Navarro defeated Sonay Kartal, and Jessica Pegula held her nerve against Katie Boulter.

Meanwhile, the Italians began their campaign with a confident win against China. They then came from behind to outfox Ukraine in the semifinals 2-1. Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani have been the stars of the show so far, having yet to lose a match at the BJK Cup Finals.

With the stage set for the championship, here’s the lineup and predictions for the upcoming finals:

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2025: Team Nominations

Team United States: Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, Hailey Baptiste, and Taylor Townsend.

Captain: Tathiana Garbin

Team Italy: Jasmine Paolini, Sara Errani, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Tyra Caterina Grant.

Captain: Lindsay Davenport

1) Jessica Pegula vs Jasmine Paolini

First up, Jessica Pegula will take on Jasmine Paolini in the singles round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Pegula entered Shenzhen after a solid semifinal run in New York. She started her campaign with a hectic loss against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, but made amends in the doubles round. The American then defeated Katie Boulter in the semifinals and secured Team USA's final spot.

Paolini, on the other hand, reached the third round in New York. She's been unstoppable at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, defeating Xinyu Wang and Elina Svitolina in the last two rounds. She also won Italy's penultimate doubles match against Ukraine, securing their spot in the finals.

Paolini has never beaten Pegula in their previous five meetings on tour. However, they haven't faced each other in the last two years. Paolini should be able to use her momentum and cause an upset in this round.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini

2) Emma Navarro vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Next up, Emma Navarro will lock horns with Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second singles bout.

Navarro entered Shenzhen after a third-round exit in New York. She's been excellent at the event so far, breezing past Yulia Putintseva and Sonay Kartal in the initial few rounds. The American defeated Kartal in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Elisabetta Cocciaretto chalked up a first-round exit in New York. She helped Italy by defeating Yue Yuan in the quarterfinals, but lost to Marta Kostyuk in the next round. The Ukrainian beat her in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Navarro leads the head-to-head against Cocciaretto 1-0. She defeated the Italian at the 2024 Australian Open. Considering their results and experience at the highest level, the American is most likely to solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Emma Navarro

3) Jessica Pegula / Taylor Townsend vs Jasmine Paolini / Sara Errani

Lastly, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend will face Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the doubles round.

Pegula and Townsend have joined forces for the first time at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. They bailed the USA out of trouble against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. The duo defeated Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(1).

Meanwhile, Paolini and Errani have had an amazing season. Apart from title-winning runs in Melbourne and Doha, they secured a runner-up finish in Rosmalen. The duo rescued Italy during their crunch encounter against Ukraine and defeated Marta Kostyuk / Lyudmyla Kichenok in the penultimate round.

As good as Pegula and Townsend are, the Italians have been exceptional this year. Their doubles strength may prove decisive and could very well define the outcome of this final.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani

