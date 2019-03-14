×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BNP Paribas Open 2019: Federer vs Nadal clash gets closer 

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
Feature
14 Mar 2019, 05:37 IST

Both Federer and Nadal have yet to drop a set at Indian Wells so far
Both Federer and Nadal have yet to drop a set at Indian Wells so far

Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal breezed through their round of 16 matches at the BNP Paribas Open in California.

With Novak Djokovic having crashed out yesterday to Philip Kohlschreiber, Federer and Nadal are now, rightly, the favourites to claim the title this year.

Although that doesn't mean everything in tennis, as nothing is guaranteed, it does add a level of importance to the potential semi final clash that could see the two legends face one another.

Despite Nadal reaching the Australian Open final, and Federer recently winning his 100th title in Dubai, both players have struggled to find consistency.


Nadal hasn't beaten Federer since 2014
Nadal hasn't beaten Federer since 2014

However, their displays in the Indian Wells Masters, so far, can provide at least some indication that the two all time greats are rediscovering their form again, that seemed to have deserted them in the first half of 2018.

Obviously they still need to win their quarter final matches in the coming days before we can properly entertain the idea of the two meeting each other in the semi finals, it is still something that is interesting to think about.

Federer and Nadal's rivalry is one of the most fabled in tennis history, and although Nadal leads their head to head quite comfortably, thanks to his dominance on clay, the Spaniard has failed to beat the Swiss since 2014.

The 2017 season was defined by Federer and Nadal, but even then, Federer won all four of their encounters, with three of them being won in straight sets.

Advertisement

In addition, if Federer and Nadal do meet in the semi finals and Federer wins, he will be the first out of the two to win six matches in a row against the other, with both players only managing five on the trot against one another up until now.

Before then, however, our gaze should be firmly fixed on their quarter final matches first, before we can treat this potential meeting as a reality. For now though, we can dream.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BNP Paribas Open 2019 Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Greatest Tennis Players of All Time 2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Schedule 2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Results
Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
BNP Paribas Open 2019: The story so far
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Kyle Edmund, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal vs Filip Krajinovic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Jared Donaldson, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction 
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Garbine Muguruza- Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us