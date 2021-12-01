Boris Becker calls Roger Federer an "absolute legend" of tennis, claims the Swiss will have a difficult time on his return from injury

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker feels the more time Roger Federer spends on the sidelines, the more difficult it will be for him to make a successful return to the ATP Tour.

Federer has missed a large chunk of the last two seasons due to knee problems. The Swiss recently underwent a third knee surgery, which forced him to prematurely end his 2021 season. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will not feature at next year's Australian Open, but hopes to make a return some time in 2022.

During the inauguration of his new tennis academy, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker hailed Federer as a "legend" of the sport. However, he also suggested that the Swiss may find it hard to win matches and tournaments consistently following such a lengthy layoff.

"It goes without saying that I would like him to play tennis again. He is an absolute legend of sport and tennis. I would also like to see him win but the reality is that the more you are absent, the more difficult it is to come back," Becker was quoted as saying.

Roger Federer casts doubt over his participation at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Italia, Roger Federer revealed that even though he was recovering well from his knee injury, he was unsure about his participation at the Wimbledon Championships next year.

The Swiss said he would only get a clearer idea of his fitness in April or May.

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva Federer confirmed that Wimbledon 2022 is still a big question mark: “I will know more in April and May but in my mind I see it very difficult to play Wimbledon in 2022” Federer confirmed that Wimbledon 2022 is still a big question mark: “I will know more in April and May but in my mind I see it very difficult to play Wimbledon in 2022”

“I will know more in April and May but in my mind I see it very difficult to play Wimbledon in 2022,” said Federer.

Federer is the most successful male player in the history of the Wimbledon Championships with eight titles to his name. Even though the Swiss is 40, his fans have huge expectations from him and will hope that he can make a successful return to the tour next season.

