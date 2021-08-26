Boris Becker casts doubt over whether Roger Federer will return after third knee surgery, says only the Swiss "has the answer"

Roger Federer's recent announcement that he would need to undergo a third surgery on his right knee has given rise to more questions than answers. The 40-year-old Swiss underwent two surgeries on his knee last year and returned to the tour after a 15-month break in March.

Five events later, Federer revealed that a third surgery would force him out of the game for many months. Even as fans and tennis experts ponder over the future of the 20-time Grand Slam winner, Boris Becker believes only Federer has the answer to whether he will ever be back.

“Roger ended the year after his third operation on the same knee - at 40, it takes even longer to recover," Becker told Eurosport in an interview. "Whether he will come back to the tour again is really a big question mark. Only he has the answer, only he has the solution."

"The rest of Roger Federer's life is still ahead of him" - Boris Becker

Roger Federer accepts the Laureus World Comeback of the Year from Laureus Academy member Boris Becker during the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards show in February 2018 in Monaco

Boris Becker, who underwent surgeries on both his hips in 2014, hopes Federer will recover fully from his latest knee surgery as the Swiss, a father to four young children, has his whole life ahead of him.

“I wish him above all that he gets well again. That is the most important thing. The rest of his life is still ahead of him, and whether he plays tennis again or not is almost secondary," Becker continued. "He has already won so much and doesn't have to prove anything to anyone.”

While making the announcement about his latest surgery, Federer himself spoke about how his long-term health was a priority for him.

“I’ll be on crutches for many weeks and also out of the game for many months, so it’s going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time I know it’s the right thing to do because I want to be healthy, I want to be running around later as well again and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form," Federer had said in his video statement.

"I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it. But I want to be healthy, I will go through the rehab process I think also with a goal while I’m still active, which I think is going to help me during this long period of time.”

