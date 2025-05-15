Boris Becker & Coco Gauff's ex-coach delightedly react to Jannik Sinner meeting Pope Leo XIV amid Italian Open

Jannik Sinner's recent meeting with Pope Leo XIV drew heartfelt reactions from Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, and Novak Djokovic's former coach, Boris Becker. The German ex-pro highlighted how it was a proud moment, not only for Sinner but for his parents as well. The update came amid the 23-year-old's ongoing Italian Open campaign.

Sinner received the opportunity to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican during his return from a three-month doping ban. Joined by his parents and tennis officials, the Italian player gave the Pope a racket and ball, similar to the ones that he uses on the court.

The meeting also took a lighthearted turn as the Pope jokingly denied playing with Sinner because of the fancy room. During the meeting, the 3-time Grand Slam champion was made an honorary member of Italy’s tennis federation.

As video updates featuring adorable glimpses of Sinner's recent meeting with the Pope surfaced on social media, Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, stepped forward to congratulate him on the opportunity. Taking to the social media platform X, the 63-year-old wrote:

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Boris Becker, also reacted to the news. He mentioned how it was a moment for Sinner and his parents to be proud.

"What an honour for Jannik and his family! Wonderful for the whole tennis 🎾 community as well," Becker wrote.

While a social media post shared a photo of Jannik Sinner shaking hands with the post, marking it as "picture of the day", Becker didn't back down from submitting his approval.

"No doubt about it," he wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz takes a sigh of relief ahead of his French Open title defence against Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed excitement ahead of his title defense at the 2025 French Open. During the ongoing campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, the Spaniard admitted to feeling relieved after being seeded second, which means he wouldn't face rival Jannik Sinner anytime before the finals.

"I think it's great being (the) second seed in Roland Garros, knowing that I'm not going to see Jannik before the final, if I reach it, I think it's great. It's something that I didn't think about, honestly. Before coming here, the No. 1, it wasn't a goal. Knowing that, it's a great thing," he told the press at the Italian Open.

After taking down Jack Draper in the quarterfinals, Carlos Alcaraz has now secured a position in the top four. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, is yet to compete against Casper Ruud to earn his ticket into the top 4.

