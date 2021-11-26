Borna Gojo recalls 2019 Davis Cup match against Rafael Nadal, says competing against the Spaniard gave him "a lot of confidence"

Borna Gojo recently reflected on the experience of competing with Rafael Nadal in his second ever Davis Cup match in 2019. The Croatian also discussed beating Alexei Popyrin to help Croatia defeat Australia on the opening day of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.

Gojo made his debut in the team competition back in 2019 against Russia. He lost his first match 6-3, 6-3 to Andrey Rublev. He then stepped into the No. 1 singles spot for Croatia's match against Spain due to Borna Coric's withdrawal and performed well in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Nadal.

Speaking in an interview after his 7-6(5), 7-5 victory over the 61st-ranked Popyrin on Thursday, Gojo recalled the belief he gained from his showing against Nadal in Madrid two years ago.

The Croatian also revealed how representing his country and teammates in the Davis Cup allows him to remain calmer than when playing standard tournaments.

“I played a match against Rafa where it was one break per set,” Gojo Gojo, who set Croatia on their way to a 3-0 win over Australia, said. “At 4-4 I got nervous. But that gives you a lot of confidence: if you can hang in a match with Rafa, you can probably hang in with everyone else, almost."

“It gave me a good bit of confidence, and playing for my country means 50 times more to me than when I'm playing for myself," Gojo continued. "I don't get frustrated as easy when I play for my teammates and the country. It's a big privilege for me and I enjoy every moment of it.”

Gojo then identified his victory over Popyrin as one of the best displays of his career, but admitted he felt he performed better in his loss to Nadal.

“I always say every win for my country is the most important one for me, and the biggest one,” Gojo said. “But I think the level was good. Nothing crazy from me, honestly. But yeah, it was a big match for me, obviously, for sure - top five, top 10 matches. I played some big ones against Rafa, even though I've lost I think, I believe I played a bit better. But yeah, obviously a big win, a good match, and I'm looking forward to Sunday.”

Rafael Nadal says "competition takes a back seat" after Carlos Alcaraz tests positive for COVID-19

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal after their match at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal has offered his support to the Spanish Davis Cup team after Carlos Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from the 2021 Finals due to a positive COVID-19 test. Pedro Martinez has replaced the 18-year-old star in the Spanish squad.

"When something like this happens, the competition takes a back seat," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "The most important thing is health and I hope there are no more cases. A hug to all."

