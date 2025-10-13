Brandon Nakashima vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Almaty Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Brandon Nakashima vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: Almaty Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Almaty Arena, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,055,255

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

Brandon Nakashima at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Brandon Nakashima will take on Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of the Almaty Open 2025.

Nakashima kicked off his Asian swing with a semifinal run at the Chengdu Open. He followed it up with a quarterfinal finish at the Japan Open. He went down to the eventual champions in both tournaments, Alejandro Tabilo and Carlos Alcaraz respectively. However, his run of good form came to an end at the Shanghai Masters, where he crashed out with a 6-4, 6-0 loss to Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

Medjedovic's time in Asia started on a losing note at the Japan Open. He was up against Holger Rune in the first round and lost to him 7-6 (7), 6-1. He then headed to China for the Shanghai Masters, where he took on Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Medjedovic captured the opening set but unfortunately an injury forced him to throw in the towel at the start of the second set. Rinderknech went on to make the final, where he lost to his cousin Valentin Vacherot.

Brandon Nakashima vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

Medjedovic leads Nakashima 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Serbia Open 2024 in three sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -140 +1.5 (-375)

Over 22.5 (-155)

Hamad Medjedovic +110 -1.5 (+240)

Under 22.5 (+105)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Hamad Medjedovic at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nakashima's early exit from the Shanghai Masters marked the first time he failed to win a match at a tournament since his first-round departure from the French Open in May. He has a 30-25 record this year, with a 19-15 record on hardcourts.

This will be Medjedovic's last opportunity to win a match in Asia. He has arrived in Almaty after back-to-back first-round exits in Tokyo and Shanghai. He has a 17-14 record for the season, with a 12-8 record on hardcourts.

The two met in the first round of the Serbia Open a year ago, their only prior meeting. Medjedovic staged an impressive comeback to upset Nakashima and eventually finished as the runner-up to Denis Shapovalov. The Serb does have a decent 7-6 record against top 50 players this year. If he has recovered from his injury in Shanghai, then he could pull off another upset. However, based on their recent form and results, Nakashima will be favored to come out on top.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in three sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Hamad Medjedovic betting tips

Tip 1: Brandon Nakashima to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 26 games.

