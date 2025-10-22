Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Vienna 2025, Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: October 22, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Erste Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoors)

Prize Money: €2,736,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Nakashima at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Nakashima and Griekspoor will clash in the second round of the 2025 Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Nakashima, currently ranked No. 32, holds a 32-26 record this season. The American has been active throughout the year, competing in numerous tournaments and steadily collecting ranking points.

While he hasn’t scored any standout wins, several quarterfinal and semifinal runs at ATP 250 and 500 events underline his consistency.

Griekspoor, ranked No. 28 with a 29-22 record, has had a comparable season but with slightly higher peaks. The Dutchman captured the Mallorca title on grass in June and reached the final in Morocco earlier in the year. Both players will be eager to end their seasons on a strong note, making this an evenly matched and intriguing contest.

Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Nakashima and Griekspoor will be facing each other for the second time on the ATP Tour in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Nakashima leads their head-to-head 1-0 via a 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-2 in the French Open in 2022.

Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -135 -0.5 (-130) Over 25.5 (-105) Tallon Griekspoor +105 +0.5 (-110) Under 25.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Griekspoor at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Nakashima has been in decent form lately, showing composure and consistent groundstrokes in his recent outings. After reaching the semis in Chengdu, he’s looked sharp indoors too, defeating Luciano Darderi 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in Vienna’s opening round.

Griekspoor, meanwhile, has had mixed results, a first-round exit in Stockholm after an impressive Shanghai run where he took a set off Jannik Sinner. In Vienna, he pulled off a huge win over fifth seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to regain confidence.

Both players come in with momentum, but Nakashima’s steadier baseline play may give him the edge. Expect a tight match, but Nakashima should prevail in three sets.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Tallon Griekspoor betting tips

Tip 1: Nakashima to win.

Tip 2: Match to go over 22.5 total games.

Tip 3: Both players to win at least one set.

