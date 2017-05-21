BREAKING: Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic

The two former World No. 1s will join forces ahead of the French Open.

Novak Djokovic confirmed that former World no. 1 Agassi will join him in Paris ahead of the French Open

Following months of speculation, World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will be coached by former No. 1 Andre Agassi. The 8-time Grand Slam winning American will join Djokovic in Paris ahead of the upcoming French Open, the Serbian ace confirmed today following his loss to Alexander Zverev at the finals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

Djokovic parted ways with his former coach Boris Becker after the conclusion of the 2016 season, and only two weeks ago decided to end his relationship with his core coaching team – among them his long-term coach – and primary one following Becker’s departure, Marian Vajda, in addition to his phyisotherapist, with player and team saying the decision was by “mutual consent.”

The former World No. 1, who has 12 Grand Slam titles to his name, still however retains the services of controversial ‘love guru’ Pepe Imaz, who preaches ‘love and hugs.’ As he stays devoid of a team until Agassi joins him, Djokovic has been hitting with his brother Marko Djokovic, a tennis professional himself.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.