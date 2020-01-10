Brisbane International 2020: Day 5 preview, schedule, and order of play

World number one Ashleigh Barty suffered a shocking loss in the pre-quarters in the Brisbane International 2020 in the hands of qualifier Jennifer Brady. The Australian lost 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Brady had earlier defeated Maria Sharapova in the earlier round. With this win, Brady has set up a quarter-final clash with Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova registered a three-set win over Ajla Tomljanović. The Czech player won the match 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-1. She will now be up against the USA's Alison Riske. Pliskova leads 7-1 in their last eight meetings. The world number two also has a six-match winning streak against the 19th-ranked Alison.

It would be the battle of the two top 10 players when world number four Naomi Osaka takes on world number nine Kiki Bertens at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane. Both Osaka and Bertens won their Round of 16 matches in three sets against their opponents. Osaka went past Sofia Kenin 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 6-1 while Bertens defeated Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. Osaka and Bertens have won one match each in their last two encounters.

In an all-American quarterfinal, world number 13 Madison Keys will face Danielle Collins. Both Keys and Collins have been in terrific form in the tournament and have won all their matches without dropping a set. In their only encounter, Collins had registered a straight set victory over Keys.

Here is the full 2020 Brisbane International schedule for the quarterfinals of the women's singles matches:

06:30 AM (IST) - Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys

07:45 AM (IST) - Jennifer Brady vs Petra Kvitova

10:00 AM (IST) - Kiki Bertens vs Naomi Osaka

02:30 PM (IST) - Alison Riske vs Karolina Pliskova

Where to watch 2020 Brisbane International in India?

The 2020 Brisbane International will not be broadcast in India. Here is the list where you can watch the tournament in other countries.

2020 Brisbane International live stream details

2020 Brisbane International will be streamed live on WTA TV.

