Brisbane International 2020: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more

Ashleigh Barty

Brisbane International 2020 will be the first WTA Premier tournament of the year 2020. One of the five Premier tournaments of the year, Brisbane will see the participation of the top three women's singles players Ashleigh Barty, Karolína Plíšková and Naomi Osaka. Pliskova is the defending champion and would be looking to lift her third trophy in Brisbane this year.

Top ranked Ashleigh Barty will try to get a home advantage in Brisbane as she gets ready to face a Grand Slam winner in every round of the tournament. She is most likely to face Maria Sharapova in the second round after the Australian got a bye in the first round. Sharapova will be seen on the circuit after a long gap as her 2019 WTA Tour was cut short due to a right shoulder injury.

The other players participating in the tournament include the USA's Sloane Stephens, Ukranie's Elina Svitolina, former world number one Angelique Kerber, Madison Keys, Kiki Bertens, Johanna Konta, Petra Kvitova and Sofia Kenin.

The total Brisbane International prize money is $1,500,000, with the singles winner getting $266,000 while the runner-up will win $142,000. Amidst the bushfires in Australia, Barty has announced that whatever earnings she will get from the tournament will be donated to the families and homes affected by it.

Here is all you need to know about 2020 Brisbane International:

Tournament Name - 2020 Brisbane International

Edition - 12th

Category - WTA Premier

Surface - Hard / Outdoor

Location - Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Duration - 6 to 12 January 2020

Prize Money - $1,500,000

Where to watch 2020 Brisbane International in India?

The 2020 Brisbane International will not be broadcast in India. Here is the list where you can watch the tournament in other countries.

2020 Brisbane International live stream details

2020 Brisbane International will be streamed live on WTA TV.

