Brisbane International 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova

Date: Friday 6, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $1,736,763

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview

The 2024 Brisbane International semifinals will have Elena Rybakina and Linda Noskova, two players who have had considerable success Down Under in recent times, vye for a spot in the summit clash.

Rybakina, who reached the Australian Open final 12 months ago, has made a quick start to the 2024 season. She raced past her opening two rounds six games, only for her opponent to retire in the quarterfinal contest.

The Kazakh will look to continue her solid start to the season, but could face her biggest test so far against the talented Czech.

Linda Noskova at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Noskova, who broke onto the scene after making the finals in Adelaide last year, has fought her to the semifinals here in Brisbane.

The Czech opened her campaign with a marathon win over Timea Baboda before following it with two more three-set matches against Sorana Cirstea and Julia Riera.

Noskova then peaked in her quarterfinal contest, ousting Mirra Andreeva — who was also looking strong in the early days of the new season — in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Rybakina leads Noskova in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin, having beaten her opponent in straight sets at last year’s French Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Elena Rybakina Linda Noskova

(Odds to be updated.)

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova prediction

Rybakina will enter the contest as a favorite.

Given her experience on the big stage and superior world ranking, Elena Rybakina will enter the contest as a favorite on paper.

The Kazakh’s powerful game has come together well on the quick Australian hardcourts. She has not dropped serve in any of her three matches, having fended off all the seven breakpoints that she has faced.

Pitted against a dogged opponent like Linda Noskova, she will again need to rely on her serve with a few easy points.

The Czech has shown immense grit in all of her match wins this week, but has also spent nearly double the hours on court when compared to Rybakina.

The fatigue is likely to kick in sooner than later and she may find herself at a loss of answers when pitted with her the Kazakh’s firepower.

Prediction: Rybakina to win in straight sets.