Brisbane International 2024 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Elena Rybakina

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Finals

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $1,736,763

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and second seed Elena Rybakina will lock horns in the 2024 Brisbane International Finals.

Sabalenka had an outstanding season last year, amassing 55 wins from 69 matches and title-winning runs at the Australian Open, Adelaide International 1 and the Madrid Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the 2023 US Open.

The Belarusian entered the Brisbane International on the back of a semifinal finish at the WTA Finals in Cancun. She began her campaign cruising past Lucia Bronzetti and then defeated the likes of Lin Zhu, Daria Kasatkina and Victoria Azarenka en route to the finals. The 26-year-old outfoxed veteran Azarenka in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina also put up a propitious performance in 2023. She chalked up 47 wins from 62 matches, including title-winning runs at the Indian Wells and the Italian Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Kazakh player entered Brisbane on the back of a group-stage finish at the WTA Finals in Cancun. She began her campaign with a commanding win over Olivia Gadecki and then outclassed the likes of Elise Mertens, Anastasia Potapova and Linda Noskova en route to the finals. Rybakina defeated Czech player Noskova in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 5-2 against Rybakina. The Belarusian won their most recent encounter at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Both players have the opportunity to capture their first title of the year in Brisbane and begin their new season on a high. Fans can hope for a nail-biting encounter between two high-quality players on the women's tour.

Sabalenka, known for her powerful all-round game, looks to mean business as she nears her title defense at the 2024 Australian Open. The Belarusian has made light work of her opponents so far and is yet to drop a set at the Brisbane International. It'll be interesting to see if she can continue her good form against a formidable opponent such as Elena Rybakina.

The Kazakh, on the other hand, will be hoping to find her best form going into the 2024 Australian Open. She will feel gutted to have not captured her second Major title last year after reaching the finals in Melbourne. Known for calm demeanour and effortless movement on the court, Rybakina is also one of the best timers of the tennis ball on tour. The 24-year-old will look to exploit Sabalenka's weaknesses and disrupt her rhythm from the word go.

Both players have had a solid week so far and will feel confident about their chances. Rybakina has won two out of their last three encounters, but Sabalenka won their most recent clash at the 2023 WTA Finals. Considering their recent head-to-head record and freshness on court, Rybakina could use her tactical accumen to solve this riddle. The Kazakh is one of the few players who has consistently played well against Sabalenka. She should be able to outlast her opponent in a close three-set contest in the finals.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.