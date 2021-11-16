Cameron Norrie believes there is "no real game plan" to use against Novak Djokovic, says the Serb would be a "nightmare" to play against

Cameron Norrie recently assessed the game of Novak Djokovic and admitted facing the 20-time Major champion for the first time would be a "nightmare." The World No. 12 does not feel there is a clear strategy to use when playing Djokovic due to the Serb being so well-rounded.

Norrie is the second singles alternate at the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin, where World No. 1 Djokovic is currently competing. The 26-year-old would need two players to withdraw from the event during the round robin stage to get a chance to feature.

In a conversation with Prime Video UK, Norrie suggested Djokovic has no real weaknesses and thinks the 34-year-old's serve is an undervalued aspect of his game.

"I think there’s no real game plan with Novak," Norrie said. "He has such a complete game, moves so well, you can’t get the ball past him. I also think his first serve is very underrated. He’s a nightmare to play. I’ve never played him, but if I were to play him, it would be a nightmare."

The Brit also admitted he had not prepared much for the possibility of facing Djokovic in Turin, while stating no player covers the court better than the Serb.

"I haven’t thought about [a game plan for facing Djokovic] too much," Norrie added. "But he’s pretty good [with his] first serve [and first] ball, he’s pretty good in long rallies and he moves exceptionally well. He’s probably the best mover on tour and his backhand is insane as well, so it’s tough. He’s a very good player."

Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud on Turin debut

Novak Djokovic made a winning start to his 2021 ATP Finals campaign at the tournament's new venue in Turin. The 34-year-old downed Casper Ruud 7-6(4), 6-2 on Tuesday in the opening match of the Green Group.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, saw off 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the group's second contest.

Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals crown, will next face Rublev for the first time on Wednesday.

