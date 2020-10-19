Campaign to rename the St. Jakobshalle in Basel City after Roger Federer hits another roadblock

A campaign to rename St. Jakobshalle in Basel City after 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has run into another roadbloack after those backing the move failed to collect the 3,000 signatures required, according to the 24heures website.

St. Jakobshalle is an arena in Basel, Switzerland, which is used to host indoor sports and concert events and was opened in September 1976.

It is the home of the ATP Swiss Indoors men's tennis tournament, an event which Roger Federer has won ten times (2006–2008, 2010–2011, 2014–2015 and 2017–2019) during his career.

Besides the tennis event, the arena has also hosted several important badminton, volleyball, handball, curling and Sepak takraw events, among other things.

Initiators hope their request to rename the arena after Roger Federer will be met in any case

The Swiss Indoors ATP 500 tennis tournament being held at St Jakobshalle in October 2016 in Basel, Switzerland.

In early 2015, the local council of Basel approved a renovation and modernization plan for the arena, following which it was re-opened in October 2018.

The initiative to name the hall 'the Roger Federer Arena' was launched in early 2019 and required 3,000 signatures.

Although they did not manage to collect the required number of signatures due to the current pandemic, the initiative committee has sent the 1,200 signatures collected to the Cantonal Chancellery of Basel City anyways, along with a petition that has 2,600 signatures.

They hope their request will be met by the concerned authorities.

When speaking to the Tages Anzeiger newspaper last year, Roger Federer had said that it would be an incredible honor for the arena to be named after him, though he felt it was up to the appropriate authorities to decide on the same.

"They asked me if I was against this petition," said Federer. “I said no, I'd be happy if it happened. But I would understand if it didn't work out. Other people should decide that, not me. That's why I haven't made any major statements yet. It should just go its way. But it would be extremely honorable."

Roger Federer, considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has already been honored in Basel in the past. He received the title of doctor honoris causa from the University of Basel in 2017 and also has an alley named after him in Biel since 2016.